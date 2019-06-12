Facebook says its Watch videos reach 720 million viewers a month

Tomorrow, the rebooted MTV's The Real World debuts in the US, Mexico and Thailand. In July, Facebook Watch will premiere Human Discoveries, a cartoon comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron, and in August it will deliver the next seasons of Ball in the Family, Curse of Akakor, Five Points and Huda Boss. Its fall lineup includes Kerry Washington's Sorry For Your Loss (Season 2) and the premieres of The Birch, a 15-episode monster series, and Limetown, a mystery series starring Jessica Biel.

In its first year, Facebook Watch did stumble a bit, reportedly slashing its budgets for news shows and cutting the number of MLB games it will stream. With these latest viewership numbers and new content announcements, Facebook seems to be promising that Watch is here to stay. It's worth taking that with a grain of salt, though, as Facebook has been accused of lying to advertisers about video stats in the past.