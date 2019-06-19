What’s coming to Netflix in July: ‘Stranger Things' and 'Queer Eye'

In total, Netflix is adding new seasons of 19 original series, eight original films and four documentaries. On the comedy front, there's Family Reunion and new specials by Katherine Ryan and Whitney Cummings. Plus, Stranger Things' David Harbour stars in a new mockumentary, Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein. You'll also be able to revisit classics like Starksy and Hutch with Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Snoop Dogg and The Hangover.

Netflix is adding Megamind to its lineup, and it will stream Disney's Mary Poppins Returns. There's also a couple anime additions. In Kengan Ashura a 56-year old protagonist is hired to protect the corporate rights of the company he works for, and in Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac the battle is to protect Greek goddess Athena.