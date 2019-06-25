Amazon's Prime Day will be two days this year

Sure, the event is a massive money-making scheme for Amazon, and you may find yourself purchasing things you don't actually need if you're weak to the call of discounted goods. (Psst...just stay away from Amazon from July 15th to 16th if so.) But it's also a great chance to score a bunch of Amazon products and other goods at knock-down prices. Plus, Amazon typically rolls out assorted deals leading to the event itself -- you may just find that one thing you've been holding off on buying.

Prime Day deals will be available to all members in the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and United Arab Emirates. You can ask Alexa for deals during the event or visit the Prime Day portal, where you can also sign up to be a member, for more details.