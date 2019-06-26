The White House may host a social media summit next month

News of the summit comes shortly after President Trump told Fox Business Network that the US should sue tech giants like Google and Facebook and alleged that Twitter makes it hard for him to get his message out. Trump has already held private meetings with both Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook, Twitter and Google have appeared before Congress multiple times.

Given the upcoming 2020 election and how social media played a part in the last election, the summit could be very important. But it's unclear exactly what Trump hopes to discuss, especially given his recent criticism of the largest social media players. Engadget has reached out to Facebook, Google and Twitter and will update the story with their responses.