Amazon Prime Day adds a July 10th concert headlined by Taylor Swift

Everyone from Walmart to Target to eBay is coming for Amazon's online shopping crown, and now its Christmas-in-July event is adding yet another wrinkle: a concert. Leading up to to the two-day Prime Day 2019 on July 15th and 16th, Amazon Music will put on a show -- streamed live via Prime Video of course -- with performances from SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G, not to mention a little-known headliner, Taylor Swift.

Subscribers in 200 countries can tune in for the show July 10th at 9 PM ET. After it airs live, it will be available for replay for a "limited time," and it will also tie-in with promos for other Amazon stuff. Previews planned for the stream include teasers for Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Carnival Row, The Boys and Undone.

Also, Prime members are being encouraged to try the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription service with an offer that keeps the price at .99 cents per month for the first four months. Asking Alexa to play the Prime Day Concert playlist now will turn up selections from the featured artists, and once the show is on, the assistant can tune straight to the video for you.

