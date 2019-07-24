Amazon Prime Video comes to Oculus VR headsets

You now have yet another major video service to watch on your Oculus VR headset. Amazon has released a Prime Video VR app that allows Oculus Quest, Go, Rift and Gear VR owners to stream the internet behemoth's shows in a virtual space. There will even be 360-degree videos to watch, although there are just 10 "handpicked" titles that include the climate change documentary Greenland Melting and the animated short Invasion.
The app also supports creature comforts like voice search to quickly find titles or whole categories. You don't need a Prime subscription to watch videos in your personal library, though you'll still need one to watch any VR-specific content.
The app is currently available in the Oculus Store for headset users in the US and UK. As with VR video streaming apps from Netflix and others, this isn't so much about creating a superior viewing space as it is watching on your own terms. You don't have to settle for watching Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on your phone when the TV is busy, or worry that you'll spoil Good Omens for a roommate.