Apple taps renowned artists for AR art walks

The [AR]T installations appear in famous public spaces, like London's Trafalgar Square, San Francisco's Yerba Buena Gardens and New York's Grand Army Plaza in Central Park. One sends attendees chasing bouncing, singing, shimmering forms, while another invites guests to step through a portal into a world with no perspective. In addition to Cave, the artists include Nathalie Djurberg, Hans Berg, Cao Fei, John Giorno, Carsten Höller and Pipilotti Rist.

"Through" by Carsten Höller, via Apple.

While the main art installations are limited to a handful of cities, every Apple Store will feature an AR installation by Nick Cave. And users globally can sign up for a free, 90-minute educational [AR]T Lab through Today at Apple. As Apple gets closer to revealing its AR headset, it makes sense that it would want to get its users familiar with the technology and to show users how they can create AR experiences.