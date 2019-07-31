Vizio begins updating its TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Apple device owners will be able to stream movies with 4K and Dolby Vision and play songs, or mirror photos, web pages, presentations and other content to Vizio SmartCast TVs. Thanks to AirPlay's multi-room powers, you'll be able to simultaneously stream to AirPlay 2 compatible speakers at the same time, in sync. That'll let you use a HomePod, for example, as a TV speaker, or listen to content in another room.

HomeKit support, meanwhile, lets you use an iPhone or iPad as a Vizio TV remote, or play movies, TV shows and music using Siri. A Vizio TV can also be used in "scenes" or automation programs just like any other HomeKit accessory. If Apple isn't your thing, Vizio TVs also support Google Assistant and Alexa via previous SmartCast 3.0 updates.

Vizio's SmartCast TVs range from $260 for a 40-inch V-series model to $3,500 for the 75-inch P-Series Quantum X. The update makes them a lot more useful to Apple owners, but Vizio said the update just started rolling out, so it might take a while to arrive to your neighborhood.