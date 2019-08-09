Show More Results

Huawei reveals Harmony OS, its alternative to Android

The software can be deployed "at any time" when Huawei can no longer use Android.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
10m ago in Mobile
Huawei's long-rumored Android alternative, Hongmeng, is finally official. At today's Huawei Developer Conference, the company's Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu surprised the audience by unveiling "Harmony OS," which is said to be faster and safer than Android. While the software is primarily aimed at IoT products (such as smart displays, wearables, smart speakers and cars) instead of smartphones, Yu stated that when Huawei can no longer access Gogole's Android ecosystem, it can deploy Harmony OS "at any time." Until then, Huawei will continue to support Google's ecosystem.

