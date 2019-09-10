iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

As for the camera setup's features, Night Mode will switch on automatically when it's dark enough. The iPhone 11 also has a new portrait effect called High Key Mono. On the video side, you can capture clips faster with a feature called QuickTake -- when you hold down the shutter button, iPhone 11 will start recording a clip. You won't need to swipe from the photo mode to video. Until now, holding down the button prompted the camera to capture a burst of images.

The front-facing camera is also 12MP, and it has a wider lens than previous versions. For the first time, you can use an iPhone's selfie camera to capture 4K footage and slow-motion videos at 120 frames per second. Alongside all this, there's a redesigned camera interface in iOS 13.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have the same cameras along with a third, 12MP telephoto lens on the rear. That has an f/2.0 aperture and 52mm focal length. The triple camera setup will enable an additional feature called Deep Fusion, which is a foray into AI-powered photography.