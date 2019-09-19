Verizon will bring its 5G network to NYC on September 26th

If you live in New York, you'll soon have the chance to see for yourself whether 5G is worth the hype. On Thursday, September 26th, Verizon (Engadget's parent company) will expand its 5G network to include sections of the Big Apple. As usual, there's no love for Staten Island, but the four other boroughs -- Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx -- will have some form of 5G connectivity starting next week. Unfortunately, Verizon isn't being too specific about where you'll be able to catch those sweet 450Mbps download speeds. In Manhattan, however, the carrier says the network will blanket parts of uptown, downtown and midtown. If you're like Engadget's Chris Velazco, you can treat the initial rollout as a chance to do a city-wide scavenger hunt.
Earlier this summer, Verizon expanded its 5G to include parts of Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington, DC. Once the network is active in NYC, Verizon will have 5G in 11 cities across the US. The carrier hopes to launch 5G in more than 30 cities nationwide by the end of the year. While not included in next week's rollout, it's worth noting earlier in the month Verizon turned on 5G across the Hudson in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.
Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.