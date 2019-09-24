Even the 'Fallout 76' collectibles have issues

The CPSC reports there might be mold on the helmet's fabric insert, which could pose "a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold." About 20,000 of the helmets were made by Chronicle Collectibles. No injuries have yet been reported.

If you bought one of the $150 helmets, the CPSC says you should contact GameStop for return and refund information. The retailer is contacting all known buyers of the helmet too.

It's just the latest issue to impact Fallout 76, albeit one that doesn't seem directly tied to Bethesda (Engadget has contacted the publisher for comment). The shared-world action RPG had a rocky launch last November, which director Todd Howard acknowledged onstage at E3 this year. Bethesda apologized to players by giving them some free games, while a major update is expected soon.

It's not the first time there have been problems with a Fallout 76 collectible either. Some people weren't happy Bethesda included a nylon carrying bag for its own collectible helmet with the Power Armor Edition, instead of a canvas one as advertised. Still, there's something to be said about a mold issue affecting a collectible item for a game set in a nuclear wasteland.