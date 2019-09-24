Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Michael Probst
save
Save
share

Volkswagen's CEO and chairman face Dieselgate charges in Germany

They allegedly held back scandal info to help the company's stock.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Michael Probst

VW's current leadership can't escape the fallout from the Dieselgate scandal. Prosecutors in the German city of Braunschweig have unveiled plans to file stock manipulation charges against existing CEO Herbert Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and former chief exec Martin Winterkorn. They allegedly delayed reporting the emissions cheating with knowledge that it would have a tangible effect on shares. The leaders were pursuing a settlement with US officials "without disclosing all relevant information," according to the prosecutors.

Winterkorn was reportedly aware of the cheating (and thus the potential damage) in March 2015, half a year before he resigned. Things get more complicated with others in management. Poetsch supposedly learned on June 29th of that year, while Diess apparently found out on July 27th -- shortly after joining VW.

Diess may be counting on that timing. His attorney argued that he was too new to have understood the impact Dieselgate would have. This shouldn't hurt Diess' CEO duties, the lawyer said.

This is just the latest in a string of charges against the company and its management. The US has already charged Winterkorn and VW as a whole with defrauding investors, and Winterkorn with conspiracy and wire fraud. That's on top of charges against Audi's since-ousted CEO Rupert Stadler. Officials are determined to hold VW to account for its behavior, and they don't see the company's rapid electrification as atonement for its actions.

Via: The Verge
Source: Reuters
In this article: business, crime, diesel, dieselgate, emissions, gear, green, hans dieter poetsch, herbert diess, law, martin winterkorn, politics, transportation, volkswagen, vw
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

View
Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

View
Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

View
Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

View
Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr