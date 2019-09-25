Amazon's Echo Buds are an Alexa-powered answer to Apple's Airpods

Apple has proven that combining true wireless earbuds with always on access to a virtual assistant can be a reliable recipe for success. Its Airpods continue to be the best selling option, even as the true wireless scene really starts to take off. So, it's no surprise then that Amazon is looking to cash in. Its Echo Buds don't look terribly different from the competition. (They've got a bit of a Bragi vibe going on.) But they do allow you to talk to Alexa without touching a button -- basically it's an Echo you shove in your ears.

One thing the Echo Buds definitely have over their Apple competitors though, is noise cancellation. Airpods have none, whereas Amazon has partnered with Bose to borrow its active noise cancelling (ANC) tech. And while Bose isn't king of the hill anymore when it comes to ANC it's still pretty dang good (not to mention a pioneer in the field).

It doesn't seem like Amazon sacrificed too much on sound quality either... at least on paper. (Again, final judgement will have to wait for when we get to test them on our own terms.) Inside each bud is a pair of balanced armature drivers, which should deliver pretty solid bass. The five hours of battery life isn't exactly Earth shattering, but the charging case brings the total runtime up to 20 hours before you need to plug in again.

Echo Buds are available to preorder today for $130.

Follow all the latest news from Amazon's 2019 hardware event here!