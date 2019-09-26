Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:
save
Save
share

The Morning After: Amazon put Alexa in everything

And Facebook's brand new world of VR.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
32m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Wednesday events for Amazon and Facebook gave us visions of the world each company sees us living in. Naturally, each one includes plugging into lots of their stuff. When you're done tripping over the latest Alexa-enabled tchotchke, then it's time to consider finally getting a projector.

It'd be easier to list the things Alexa isn't in.These are all of the Alexa devices Amazon unveiled

Amazon's annual hardware deluge enveloped us Wednesday, as it revealed a slew of Echo devices, Alexa-powered wearables, Ring's first indoor security cam and a new smart oven. Oh, and that's not all -- now Alexa can speak to you using a celebrity's voice, and Samuel L. Jackson is first on the list. This is the quick and thorough roundup you've been looking for.

Seriously, Amazon's AI is everywhere now.The Amazon Echo experience

Did Nicole Lee ever actually escape Amazon's hardware showcase, or has she, like Samuel L., been synthesized and replaced by Alexa? If so, you can honor her sacrifice by checking out these first-hand impressions of new Alexa-connected rings (Echo Loop), Alexa-connected glasses (Echo Frames), Alexa-connected earbuds (Echo Buds) and Amazon's biggest Alexa-connected speaker (Echo Studio).

You'll need a $5 subscription to unlock the fastest racing in this 'free' game.'Mario Kart Tour' is a simple racer surrounded by free-to-play complexity

Despite crisp visuals and simple controls, Nick Summers found Nintendo's mobile Mario Kart game mired in "a joyless web of free-to-play systems." Pity.

Uh.....Facebook lays out its vision of our communal VR future

Amazon wasn't the only company with an event on Wednesday. Facebook's Oculus Connect 6 served as a preview of new VR headset capabilities, as well as an opportunity to demonstrate the new forms of social interaction made possible by photo-realistic avatars and virtual spaces. We could be living in an entirely new reality soon, and Facebook wants to own all of it.

Just do it.How and why to buy a projector in 2019

You may think of projectors as either expensive, dim or janky, but with the latest technology, that's all changed. It's possible nowadays to find reasonably bright 4K HDR projectors with near theater-quality images for $1,500 or less. Before you start running to the store for popcorn, it's important to learn a few things and beware of the pitfalls, so we're here to help.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.

In this article: amazon, av, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, home, internet, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, themorningafter, tomorrow, transportation, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon's 'X-Ray' feature is coming to Thursday Night Football

Amazon's 'X-Ray' feature is coming to Thursday Night Football

View
Gogoro’s smaller scooter is built for international expansion

Gogoro’s smaller scooter is built for international expansion

View
Hennessey Performance's first EV mods will go on the Porsche Taycan

Hennessey Performance's first EV mods will go on the Porsche Taycan

View
Volvo's electric XC40 will be one of its safest vehicles yet

Volvo's electric XC40 will be one of its safest vehicles yet

View
Echo Loop hands-on: Alexa on your knuckles and at your fingertips

Echo Loop hands-on: Alexa on your knuckles and at your fingertips

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr