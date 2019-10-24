Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra is Blizzard's new GM

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra has revealed his next role: he's joining Blizzard as executive vice-president and general manager. He'll step into the job just after Blizzcon, which takes place next weekend.
I'm very happy to announce I'm joining @Blizzard_Ent as Exec. Vice President and GM starting 11/4 (will be at #blizzcon!). We will work with all our energy to serve gamers with incredible content and experiences. I can't wait to be part of this team. #lucky #humble #gamers #serve pic.twitter.com/kZ8dRuF3pe— Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 24, 2019
Ybarra had been at Microsoft for 20 years. He was corporate vice president of Xbox Live, Game Pass and Mixer (whose co-founders also recently left Microsoft).
He's making the move while Blizzard is in the midst of a public relations firestorm. The controversy started when it suspended a Hearthstone pro who pledged support for Hong Kong protests in a postgame interview earlier this month. Ybarra departed Microsoft just after that contentious situation erupted.