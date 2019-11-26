Stadia Pro members will get two more free games in December

Our Stadia Pro lineup keeps on growing! Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 are both coming to Stadia Pro in December. Just log-in & redeem them at no additional charge with Stadia Pro.



Check out our blog for additional details https://t.co/dNveExnzuw pic.twitter.com/9L8K6NWaxj — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 26, 2019

They're the first additions to the list of free games for Pro members (which all Stadia players are for now) since the service debuted last week. Google plans to add more free games for Pro members each month.

Both Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 were among the selection of titles Stadia made available to purchase on its launch day. The service typically offers a 14-day refund window for games, but only for those you played for less than two hours. Given the short window between Stadia's initial rollout and those two titles heading to Stadia Pro, Google will relax its return policy for them.

"We know that some users have recently purchased these two games for their collection," a spokesperson told Engadget. "Because of the proximity between the launch of the platform, and the announcement of these titles in Stadia Pro, we are happy to assist players if they would like to request a refund if they purchased either or both of these titles, even if it's outside of our normal policy."