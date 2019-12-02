Oculus Go is on sale for $120 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

The same caveats apply. The Go is limited to tracking head movements, not body movements like the Oculus Quest, and the lone remote is relatively simple. You'll want to pass if you dream of playing Beat Saber. We found the Go ideal for basic apps and videos, however. It's easy to use, comfortable and has a wide selection of titles. Consider it an introduction to VR that might just lead you to make a bigger investment in the long run.

