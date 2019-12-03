Apple highlights some of the best (and most popular) apps of 2019

Sayonara Wild Hearts was easily the most stylish of Apple Arcade's first games, so its nod here feels well-warranted despite being a cross-platform title. And the same could be said for Hyper Light Drifter -- it's a little strange to see it take the crown for Best iPad game of the year when it debuted on PCs and Macs over three years ago. (Eva Gaspar, CEO of Abylight Studios, told Engadget they took on the project of adapting HLD for iOS after completing the Switch port last year.) Regardless, there are a handful of fascinating choices that even we hadn't heard of before, so be sure to check out the full list below.

iPhone App of the Year: Spectre Camera (Lux Optics)

iPad App of the Year: Flow by Moleskine (Moleskine)

Mac App of the Year: Affinity Publisher (Serif Labs)

Apple TV App of the Year: The Explorers (The Explorers Network)

iPhone Game of the Year: "Sky: Children of the Light" (thatgamecompany)

iPad Game of the Year: "Hyper Light Drifter" (Abylight S.L.)

Mac Game of the Year: "GRIS" (Devolver / Nomada Studio)

Apple TV Game of the Year: "Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap" (DotEmu)

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: "Sayonara Wild Hearts" (Simogo)

As usual, Apple also provided details on the year's most downloaded apps. You'd probably see many of these titles coming from miles away, but still -- it's interesting to see how certain apps, companies and platforms stack up over time. Take TikTok for instance: It's an unabashed phenomenon now, albeit one that's also causing concern in the upper echelons of multiple governments. This year, it was Apple's fourth most downloaded free iPhone app -- that's a pretty big jump from last year, where it placed 16th.) And while YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat continue to claim the first, second and third place crowns respectively, Bitmoji dropped out of the top ten entirely this year. Guess those custom clothes weren't enough to keep people hooked.

Here are the full lists:

Top Free iPhone Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Instagram Snapchat TikTok - Make Your Day Messenger Gmail - Email by Google Netflix Facebook Google Maps - Transit & Food Amazon - Shopping made easy

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Facetune HotSchedules Dark Sky Weather The Wonder Weeks AutoSleep Tracker for Watch TouchRetouch Afterlight - Photo Editor Procreate Pocket Sky Guide Toca Hair Salon 3

Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Amazon Prime Video Google Chrome Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies Messenger Gmail - Email by Google Facebook TikTok - Make Your Day Calculator

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate Notability GoodNotes 5 Duet Display Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Life: Neighborhood XtraMath PDF Expert 7: PDF Editor LumaFusion Affinity Designer

Top Free iPhone Games

Mario Kart Tour Color Bump 3D aquapark.io Call of Duty: Mobile BitLife - Life Simulator Polysphere - art of puzzle Wordscapes Fortnite Roller Splat! AMAZE!!

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft Heads Up! Plague Inc. Bloons TD 6 Geometry Dash Rebel Inc. The Game of Life Stardew Valley Bloons TD 5 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox aquapark.io Paper.io 2 Color Bump 3D Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Fortnite Polysphere - art of puzzle Wordscapes Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Helix Jump

Top Paid iPad Games