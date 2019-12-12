Most Cadillacs will be electric by 2030, says GM

The head of GM's Cadillac brand made that pledge today, Reuters reports. Though, Cadillac President Steve Carlisle noted that Cadillac could continue of offer internal combustion versions alongside EVs if there's demand. He also said Cadillac will offer a large electric SUV similar to the Escalade.

Cadillac has made a few hybrid attempts, like the CT6 Plug-In, and early this year it released a teaser photo of its first fully-electric vehicle. While Cadillac doesn't have much to show yet, GM has made Cadillac its 'lead' EV brand -- GM is also working on electric trucks.

Some other brands have set more near-term goals. By 2025, every Toyota and Lexus will have an electrified option, and that same year, Volvo wants half of its sales to be fully electric.