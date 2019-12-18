Apple TV+ video game comedy series 'Mythic Quest' debuts February 7th

There are plenty of familiar names attached beyond McElhenney (who also stars as the developer's creative lead) and Day. Philadelphia alumni David Hornsby and Megan Ganz are executive producing, while the cast includes Hornsby as well as F. Murray Abraham and video game actress Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn and Life is Strange).

Mythic Quest is an unusual addition to the Apple TV+ lineup, which has so far focused mostly on serious dramas and children's programming. It's also unusual among streaming shows -- there have certainly been shows based on games, but it's not often that you see a riff on game development. We wouldn't count on this being the video game equivalent to Silicon Valley, but the creative talent involved is promising.