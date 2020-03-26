Watch Huawei's P40 launch event right here at 9AM ET

Thanks to the usual assortment of pre-release leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what's coming at us. We expect the company to announce the P40 and P40 Pro. We may also see an ultra-premium version of the phone that Huawei could position as its answer to the S20 Ultra. The company may also spend some time detailing an app it created to direct people to websites where they can sideload Play Store apps on their Huawei devices. Of course, there are likely to be a few surprises as well.