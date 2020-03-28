The Morning After: Powerbeats (2020) review

Don Bluth is on board as a producer.Netflix is working on a live-action 'Dragon's Lair' movie

Netflix says it's in talks with Ryan Reynolds, who has worked on a couple of other flicks for the company, to produce and star as Dirk the Daring. As in the game, the knight will go on a quest to save Princess Daphne from the aforementioned dragon. Daniel and Kevin Hageman -- who count The Lego Movie, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and an upcoming animated Star Trek series among their credits -- are writing the script.

Great battery life, handy features and smart design choices.Powerbeats review

If you can live with their over-ear hook design, then this fourth-generation design may be a winner. The new Powerbeats start at $149.95 -- $50 less than their predecessor -- and according to Billy Steele, "Reliable controls, hands-free Siri and great sound quality make these easy to recommend at this price."

Virtual escape.The Engadget Podcast: How games (and Animal Crossing!) are keeping us sane

This week on the show, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into the deserted island life of Animal Crossing and how games can help us all survive being stuck at home. Also, Senior Editor Jessica Conditt describes how Doom Eternal -- a literal romp through hell on Earth -- serves a similarly relaxing role for her. And producer Ben Ellman nerds out about Cities Skylines.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Valve's done it again.Review: 'Half-Life: Alyx'

A new, long-awaited Half-Life game has arrived. But it's not Episode Three. Instead, Valve is pushing forward VR gaming at a time when it's sorely needed. Devindra Hardawar believes this is the flagship VR title a lot of us have been waiting for. You just need a beastly gaming PC and a compatible headset.

How do we proceed?Bad Password: The surveillance profiteers of COVID-19 are here

Columnist Violet Blue explains that "The pandemic has us all in vulnerable positions, and some tech companies are just ethics-free enough to step in and take advantage of entire populations being held hostage by COVID-19. They see us as profitable, captive data generators while their PR departments act like they did something virtuous for the greater good."

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.