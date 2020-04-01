‘PUBG’ April Fools’ mode features fantasy characters and loot tweaks

Most people might not be in the mood for April Fools' pranks this year, but PUBG is adding some silliness to its popular game to perk up gamers who are cooped up inside. Fantasy Battle Royale is an optional event that adds four sword-and-sorcery classes and changes up some mechanics. Gamers can choose to play as a Barbarian, Ranger, Wizard or Paladin, and can craft items on the battlefield. That means players will have to strategize around staying alive while simultaneously upgrading their starting gear. The event starts today and will run until April 7th.