Most people might not be in the mood for April Fools' pranks this year, but PUBG is adding some silliness to its popular game to perk up gamers who are cooped up inside. Fantasy Battle Royale is an optional event that adds four sword-and-sorcery classes and changes up some mechanics. Gamers can choose to play as a Barbarian, Ranger, Wizard or Paladin, and can craft items on the battlefield. That means players will have to strategize around staying alive while simultaneously upgrading their starting gear. The event starts today and will run until April 7th.
‘PUBG’ April Fools’ mode features fantasy characters and loot tweaks
Fantasy Battle Royale will run from April 1st through the 7th.
The PUBG team made it a point to explain that creating this mode didn't take much in terms of time or resources -- outside of some new art assets, the majority of the content in Fantasy Battle Royale comes from existing code. The developers assure fans that they are working on improvements to the main game and that a newsletter update will be coming soon. In the meantime, players can try out this new mode while practicing social distancing.