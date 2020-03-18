The Morning After: 'Westworld' remembers that TV can be fun

Relevant information.Health experts explain how we should be cleaning our gadgets

As Dr. Kelly A. Reynolds explains, "Phones, laptops and other electronics travel with us everywhere, from bathrooms to buses to kitchens and restaurants. Like our hands, they pick up germs along the way. Frequently touched surfaces are vulnerable to increased contamination that can spread to hands, and then to entry points on the body where infection occurs, such as the eyes, nose and mouth."

So obviously, like your hands, you should clean your gadgets, too. But how? Kris Naudus has collected some advice for you, covering everything from wipes to UV sanitizers.

Next gen becomes new gen.Sony will reveal more PlayStation 5 details in a livestream at noon ET

Now we've found out more about what Xbox is bringing to the table, the folks at PlayStation are ready to talk PS5 specs. Today at 12 PM ET (9 AM PT, 4 PM GMT), Sony's lead system architect Mark Cerny will livestream a "deep dive" into the system. An interview with Wired last April set the performance bar for what to expect, setting out 8K capabilities, ray-tracing support, a built-in SSD and backward compatibility with the PS4.

Now it's time to find out more. Tune in right here at the appointed time and we'll see what PlayStation has to offer.

Dolores is in control.'Westworld' remembers that TV is supposed to be fun

Season two of Westworld was all over the place, and not always in a good way. Devindra Hardawar explains why the premiere of season three is a welcome return to form for HBO's robots-in-the-big-city cyberpunk tale.

Coming soon.Apple accidentally listed four new iPad Pro models on its website

Hold out on that new iPad purchase -- don't worry the stores are closed anyway. Apple's Chinese site temporarily listed four new iPad Pro models, which were swiftly screengrabbed before the company could take them down. What can you expect from them? We're not sure, but rumors suggest more camera skills and possibly an iPad trackpad accessory.

And it's headed right to a PC gamer's desk.LG's 48-inch OLED TV will arrive in June for $1,499

LG has started rolling out its 2020 OLED TVs, complete with US pricing and release dates for the collection. The highlight for many may be the smallest of the bunch -- the gaming-oriented 48-inch model in the CX series will arrive in June for $1,499.

If you absolutely want a set this month, the 55-inch CX will be available for $1,799. Its 65-inch ($2,799) and 77-inch ($4,999) counterparts arrive in April and May, respectively. The new GX Gallery sets, which offer extra-thin designs without a breakout box, launch in April at prices ranging from $2,499 for a 55-inch set and $3,499 for a 65-inch to an eye-watering $5,999 for the 77-inch screen.



At the extreme high end are a couple of 8K monsters -- the ZX series ships in May at $19,999 for a 77-inch TV and $29,999 for the 88-inch flagship.

You might not want to count on that March 27th reopening.Apple says its retail stores are closed 'until further notice'

Apple Stores are staying closed. Its huge stores are a magnet for crowds of people, chasing tech support or a new phone case, and in the face of the coronavirus, that's not a good thing. Just pray that you don't mess anything up with your iCloud account.

