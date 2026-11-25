Grand Theft Auto 6 is the biggest game of the year by some distance, having racked up $3.79 billion in pre-orders and day-one sales. On PlayStation 5 alone, more than 39 million unique players took control of dual protagonists Jason and Lucia on opening weekend, making it the biggest game debut in the 32-year history of PlayStation.

There will be many other folks who want to play the game and haven't had a chance to jump in yet. One thing they should note is that, with a hefty install size, GTA 6 will take up a significant chunk of their PS5 or Xbox Series X/S storage space.

You might be wondering whether you can install GTA 6 on an external hard drive to avoid having to delete other games and data from your console. You can move GTA 6 to your external storage when you're not playing it. However, to run the game locally, you'll need to have it installed on your system's built-in storage, an SDD you've installed in your PS5 or a compatible NVMe expansion card that's plugged into your Xbox.

As with many other recent games, GTA 6 needs to take advantage of the fast-loading capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The consoles are unable to load data for these titles quickly enough from an external hard drive over a USB connection. For the same reason, disc-based PS5 and Xbox Series X games are installed onto system storage before you can play them. The PS5 can run PS4 games from external storage, though. Likewise, an Xbox Series X/S can run older Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles directly from an external hard drive.

That said, there is a way to play GTA 6 without first having to free up a whole lot of console storage space. It's possible to stream the game from the cloud on Xbox Series X/S. There are two things to note if you'd like to go with that option, including that Xbox just brought in new cloud gaming time limits. Game Pass subscribers get up to 15 hours of cloud gaming included each month. You can pay extra for more access. Also, GTA 6 is limited to Xbox Series S graphics settings on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

On the PlayStation side, cloud streaming works on PS5 and PlayStation Portal if you're a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber. There are no cloud gaming time limits on PS Plus. You'll also need to purchase GTA 6 for PS5 or Xbox Series X/S to stream the game from the cloud, as it's not included in the PS Plus or Game Pass libraries — and it probably won't be for quite some time.