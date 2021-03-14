This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Adobe is the top name in digital design, whether you’re editing film in Premiere, tweaking images in Photoshop or creating full-on visual works with After Effects. If you’re working in any of those fields, it’s practically a prerequisite to know your way around those programs. But even if you’re working adjacent to those disciplines, you can easily stand out with the ability to complete some of these more advanced tasks on your own, and you won’t have to bring in an outside expert.

In either case, you may want to take a look at the 2021 Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle , which is available now for $34 .

When this bundle uses the word “complete,” it’s not hyperbole: It really does hit all the bases, with a robust Premiere Pro Creative Cloud (CC) course, an After Effects Beginner’s Guide, a Logo Design class for Adobe Illustrator and much more. You’ll even learn some of Adobe’s lesser known apps such as Rush, for editing videos on your phone, and Spark, for editing social media-optimized videos.

Adobe is famous in the industry for making changes between versions that range from the counter-intuitive to the downright baffling, and though you can learn a lot by browsing YouTube and experimenting with different settings, there’s a ceiling to what you can achieve as a self-taught creative. These guides can give your work a polished sheen of professionalism that illustrates to your potential managers and clients that you know how to get the real digital design projects done.

If any of that piques your interest, you can purchase the 2021 Complete Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for just $34 . That’s less than $3 per course.

