After Math: Big leaks, small savings and free Quibi

The first week of August has been an eventful one, what with Samsung unveiling its new lineup of Galaxy products and the President trying to strong arm the sale of a foreign company to US interests. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.
20GB of Intel internal documents were leaked online
Intel is nursing its wounded pride and launching investigations after 20GB of sensitive and confidential internal documents were published online last week. Though it doesn’t appear that any personal information was published the world got a good look at the designs and source code for a number of current and upcoming chipsets.