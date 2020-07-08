Latest in Entertainment

After Math: Big leaks, small savings and free Quibi

Oh my.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
The first week of August has been an eventful one, what with Samsung unveiling its new lineup of Galaxy products and the President trying to strong arm the sale of a foreign company to US interests. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

intel
Engadget

20GB of Intel internal documents were leaked online

Intel is nursing its wounded pride and launching investigations after 20GB of sensitive and confidential internal documents were published online last week. Though it doesn’t appear that any personal information was published the world got a good look at the designs and source code for a number of current and upcoming chipsets.

hulu
Engadget

Hulu's annual ad-supported plan can save you $12 a year

Kicking your coffee habit probably isn’t enough to get you out of financial straits, prepaying your year’s worth of Hulu just might. The streaming service announced last week that it will begin allowing customers to purchase a 12 months of service for the price of 10, a whole $12 savings. You’ll still have to sit through ads though, as this deal doesn’t apply to the service’s upper-tier offerings.

audi
Engadget

Audi lowers the E-Tron SUV's starting price by $9,000 for 2021

Audi’s first all-electric SUV, the E-Tron is receiving a price cut for the upcoming model year. Savvy buyers will get a nearly five-figure discount in 2021 when the vehicle’s price drops from $74,800 to $65,900. Though, if you’ve got the scratch to be seriously considering a luxury vehicle purchase in this economy, what’s an extra nine grand?

quibi
Engadget

Quibi is offering a free subscription tier in Australia and New Zealand

You know your product is in trouble when you have to give it away for free.

disney
Engadget

Disney now has over 100 million streaming video subscribers

Disney on the other hand can apparently charge whatever the heck it wants (see: Mulan) and people will still scream, “shut up and take my money.”

