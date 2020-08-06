Audi lowers the E-Tron SUV's starting price by $9,000 for 2021

Audi’s E-Tron SUV went all-electric for the first time in its 2019 model year, and with the lineup expanding in 2021 to add a new Sportback model, the base electric SUV is getting cheaper. Starting price for a base model E-Tron SUV was $74,800, but now it will drop by nearly $9,000 to $65,900.

Other changes include additional usable battery capacity — Audi limits it to make the batteries last longer — and tweaks that make the SUV more efficient. They’re built into the Sportback version at launch, which has 218 miles of listed range, and the 2021 SUV will extend its EPA-rated range by 18 miles, to 222 mile.