Latest in Gear

Image credit: Audi

Audi lowers the E-Tron SUV's starting price by $9,000 for 2021

And introduces a new Sportback model.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

2021 Audi E-Tron
Audi

Audi’s E-Tron SUV went all-electric for the first time in its 2019 model year, and with the lineup expanding in 2021 to add a new Sportback model, the base electric SUV is getting cheaper. Starting price for a base model E-Tron SUV was $74,800, but now it will drop by nearly $9,000 to $65,900.

Static photo, Colour: Catalunya Red, Plasma Blue
Audi

Other changes include additional usable battery capacity — Audi limits it to make the batteries last longer — and tweaks that make the SUV more efficient. They’re built into the Sportback version at launch, which has 218 miles of listed range, and the 2021 SUV will extend its EPA-rated range by 18 miles, to 222 mile.

That doesn’t put it in Tesla range, but along with the price cut they may help tip a few prospective buyers. Premium plus trims also feature dual charging ports on both sides of the vehicle. If these don’t cut it for you, Audi has more E-Trons on the way including its GT sedan and Q4 compact SUV.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr