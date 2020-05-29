Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

After Math: Playing around on the PS5 while Blizzcon goes bye-bye

and Roberto Escobar gets into the refurbished phone game.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: A general view of the atmosphere at BlizzCon 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Blizzard Entertainment)
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

We had a mixed bag in terms of gaming news this past week. On one hand, Sony announced an hour-long gameplay showcase for its upcoming PS5 console and the NFL reupped its licensing agreement with EA through the 2026 season. On the other hand, BLizzard had to cancel its popular Blizzcon convention due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Apple appears hell bent on outdoing Netflix by producing an entirely-too-long Martin Scorsese film of its own. Here are this week’s top gaming headlines.

sony
Engadget

Sony will show off more than an hour of PS5 games on June 4th

This holiday season likely won’t particularly be a holly or jolly affair what with the [wave broadly at the current state of everything] but at least we’ll see the debuts of not one but two next-generation gaming consoles. Ahead of its release at the end of this year, Sony plans to show off more than an hour’s worth of games from the upcoming PS5. So clear your schedule at 4pm ET on June 4th, grab a bucket of popcorn (or popcorn chicken, even) and hunker down for 60-some-odd minutes of digital escapism.

NFL
Engadget

EA can make Madden games until 2026 after renewing its NFL deal

It’s hard to imagine playing a MAdden NFL game not produced by EA. I mean the company’s been rolling out annual updates to the iconic sports title since 1990! And it looks like they’ll continue doing so for the foreseeable future as EA announced last week that it had yet again renewed its licensing deal with the NFL through the 2026 season... assuming there even is a 2026 season.

gold
Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Fool me once, Roberto Escobar, shame on me and my reskinned Galaxy Fold. Fool me twice, shame on you and your “gold plated” iPhone 11 Pros. At least throw in a cocaine hippo to sweeten the deal. Just what sort of game are you playing at here?

fortnite
Engadget

The next 'Fortnite' season has been delayed one more week

Epic Games has juked its Fortnite players for a second time, once again delaying the release of Chapter 2 Season 3 until June 11th. But the folks at Epic are a thoughtful bunch and are making up for the lag by holding a one-off event net Saturday (June 6) at 2pm ET.

apple
Engadget

Apple will reportedly team up with Martin Scorsese on a $180 million movie

It’s incredible, I’ve never seen anything like it. Judging by the length of his his last movie, Apple's paying one dollar per minute for Martin Scorcsese’s next film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Eat your heart out Irishman, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' will still be running long after we’re all dead.

after math, aftermath, apple, Martin Scorsese, epic games, Fortnite, iPhone 11 Pro, Madden NFL, Sony, ps5
