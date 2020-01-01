After Math: What to spend your stimulus check on

Arturia

Still have a third of your stimulus check burning a hole in your pocket along with a burning desire to make your neighbors’ quarantines just a little bit worse? Then the KeyStep Pro is the MIDI controller for you. Go ahead, let your synth flag fly and “entertain” the entire neighborhood!

Best Buy is taking a break from furloughing 51,000 of its hourly workers to bring you a great deal on Google’s Pixelbook Go laptop. For just less than half of your stimulus check you can have an entry-level Go delivered to your door, or if you want to splurge and spend two thirds of your check, Best Buy is also offering its mid-tier Core i5 version at an $85 discount.

Do you need a Withings’ Steel HR smartwatch when you’re stuck indoors 23 hours a day and the longest distance you walk is from the couch to the fridge and back? Of course not. Can you buy a Withings’ Steel HR smartwatch for less than ten percent of your stimulus check total? Yes, yes you indeed can.

Ok, I’ll admit it, this is a very tempting deal given that I’m still rocking a Pixel 2 whose battery life cratered the day after I paid it off and whose charging cable now needs to be secured overnight with rubber bands. But now is not the time for frivolous purchase — at least until the government starts issuing checks monthly, then it’s time to spend, spend, spend!