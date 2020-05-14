Amazon is mass-producing face shields to sell to frontline workers

While Amazon has been busy handling employee protests, warehouse closures, investigations and an uptick in demand, employees have been working behind the scenes to develop face shields for frontline workers. To date, Amazon has donated nearly 10,000 face shields, and over the next few weeks, it plans to make hundreds of thousands available at-cost on Amazon.com.
According to a blog post, in early March, a program manager at Amazon joined a group of makers in Washington State who were 3D printing face shields for frontline workers. The group had developed its own design and was assembling the shields by hand in their homes and offices. The Amazon employee enlisted help from Prime Air colleagues, and soon, a team from Amazon was refining the face shield design.