Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K drops to $30, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Amazon Prime Day brought a flurry of deals earlier this week, but just because the shopping event has come and gone doesn't mean all of those savings have disappeared. In fact, there are a number of good tech deals still lingering today, so you still have the chance to save some money if you missed out a few days ago. Amazon's own Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $30 at the moment, only $5 more than it was on Prime Day proper, and the Echo Show 5 Kids is also on sale for $50. Apple's AirPods Pro are still at their Prime Day price of $170, and things like Samsung's T7 Shield SSD, the Beats Studio Buds and Roku's Streambar remain discounted, too.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case have been discounted to $170. These remain Apple's best sounding earbuds, and we liked them for their solid sound, powerful ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.

iPad

The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $299. We gave it a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life, better front-facing camera and increased base storage.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are on sale for $449 right now. These headphones earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC and good battery life.

iPad Pro

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro has dropped to $699. We gave it and the 12.9-inch model a score of 87 for their powerful performance thanks to the M1 chipset, lovely displays and Center Stage cameras.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $2,249, or $250 off its usual price. We gave it a score of 92 for its powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $30 right now, which is only $5 more than it was on Prime Day earlier this week. This one supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon's Fire TV OS.

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is on sale for $40 while the Echo Dot with Clock is down to $50. We like these tiny smart speakers for their good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Echo Show 5 Kids

Amazon

Amazon's Echo Show 5 Kids remains nearly half off and down to $50 right now. This is the same Echo Show 5 that we gave a score of 85, but it has a more colorful design and it comes with one year of amazon Kids+.

Amazon Omni Series 4K TVs

You can pick up any of a number of Amazon Fire TVs for less at the moment, but we recommend springing for one of the newer Omni Series sets. All of them stream in 4K and support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. The real perks come in if you're already a heavy Alexa user as these TVs have built-in microphones to allow hands-free Alexa access, so you can basically treat the TV as you would an Echo smart speaker. Currently, the 43-inch Omni Series set is $90 off and down to $320.

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV is down to $40 right now. We gave it a score of 86 for its handy remote control, good Google Assistant integration and 4K streaming chops with Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

65-inch LG B1 OLED smart TV (2021)

LG's 65-inch B1 OLED TV remains 30 percent off and down to $1,500. This 2021 version runs on LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, works with G-Sync and FreeSync technologies and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support built in.

Samsung monitors

A variety of Samsung monitors remain on sale today, and they include the company's M5 smart monitor. Both the 27-inch and 32-inch versions of the M5 have been discounted, and these displays double as smart TVs. You can use either as a regular external monitor, but built-in technology gives you access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others.

Crucial MX500 SSD

Crucial's MX500 in 1TB is on sale for $85, or 15 percent off its usual price. It’s a good option if you need a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity to protect your data.

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung's new T7 Shield portable SSDs are still on sale for the best prices we've seen. You can pick up the 1TB model for $100 or the 2TB model for $200 — both new all-time-low prices. Samsung just came out with these drives back in April, and they're designed to be more durable versions of the standard T7 series with extra drop protection and an IP65-rated design.

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $100 right now, or $50 off their usual rate. We gave them a score of 84 for their balanced sound, hands-free Siri controls and quick pairing with both iOS and Android.

Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro are 20 percent off and down to $160. We gave them a score of 87 for their comfortable, water-resistant design, good sound quality and ANC and long battery life.

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for $120, or a whopping 53 percent off their normal price. We like these true wireless earbuds for their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to $50, or $30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is down to $90 right now. It's a compact soundbar that will upgrade any living room relying on an old TV with weak audio. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid audio quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K streaming technology. The more advanced Streambar Pro is on sale for $150, too.

Roku Express

Roku's Express streaming dongle has dropped to $18. The Express doesn't have a ton of fancy features, but it does support HD content and it comes with a high-speed HDMI cable. The Express 4K+ streamer is also on sale for $25.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $30. It builds upon the technology in the Streaming Stick+, supporting 4K HDR10+ content, Dolby Vision, long-range WiFi, voice search and TV controls with the included remote.

hyperX Cloud Alpha

The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is down to a record low of $60. It works with most game consoles, including the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch, plus it has a study aluminum frame, a detachable braided cable and a removable noise cancellation microphone.

Razer Kiyo Pro

Razer's Kiyo Pro webcam is just about half off right now and down to $102. This webcam records at 1080p 60fps and has an adaptive light sensor that allows it to automatically adjust your image depending on the lighting conditions.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Samsung's 980 Pro is one of the best internal SSDs you can get right now and it's 43 percent off and down to $120 right now. It has sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and it'll work with the PS5 as long as you have a heatsink attached.

Patriot Viper VP4300 SSD

The Patriot Viper VP4300 SSD in 1TB is on sale for $105. It's our current top pick on our list of best drives for your PS5 thanks to its speedy 7,400 MB/s sequential read speeds and its pre-installed heatsink.

PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD

Another one of our favorite PS5 SSDs, the PNY XLR8 CS3040, has dropped to $105. It's an already affordable drive made even better by this sale, and we like its 5,600 MB/s read speeds and its five-year warranty.

Crucial P2 SSD

The 500GB Crucial P2 SSD is down to $43 right now, or 23 percent cheaper than usual. This model has read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s and comes with SSD management software that will help you optimize performance and install firmware updates.

Crucial X6 SSD

Crucial's compact X6 portable drive in 1TB has been discounted to $80. It supports 800 MB/s read speeds, plus it works with all kinds of machines include Windows, Mac, Android and iPad devices, and even game consoles if you have the right connecting cable.

Sony SRS-XB13

Sony's compact SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker is down to just $48, which is 20 percent off its regular price. Not only does it come in a bunch of fun colors, but this tiny speaker also has a waterproof IP67 rated design, punchy bass and a 16-hour battery life.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.