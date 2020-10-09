All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's easy to get distracted on Amazon Prime Day by all of the tech deals on expensive items. While there are plenty of gadgets that are hundreds of dollars off during the shopping event, they aren't the only things worth buying. In fact, you can find thousands of more affordable items like charging cables, portable batteries, SD cards, speakers and others that are even cheaper right now. But with the promise of affordability often comes brand uncertainty — Amazon is flooded with cheap products from brands you've never heard of that aren't worth your time. To help you narrow things down, we've collected the best Prime Day tech deals under $100 that are worth your money.

Yubico Security Key NFC

Yubico’s Security Key NFC can keep your data safe no matter where you are and now it's half off for Prime Day. Normally priced at $27, it's down to $12.25 for the shopping event. This two-factor authentication key can connect to any USB-A port on your computer or you can tap it on any NFC-enabled mobile device to securely log in to your accounts. It’s also FIDO-certified and will work across various operating systems as well as Gmail, 1Password, Dropbox and other accounts.

Buy Security Key NFC at Amazon - $12.25

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag - $15

Samsung's SmartTags are half off today, bringing them down to $15 each. These are the company's take on Bluetooth tracker similar to Tile devices and, most recently, Apple AirTags. Hook them onto your things so you can use your Android device to locate them whenever they get misplaced.

Buy Galaxy SmartTag at Amazon - $15

Fire TV Stick Lite - $18

The basic Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $18, which is a record low. This is the Fire TV device to get if you just want the streaming necessities like FHD video and voice commands with a bare-bones remote.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

Blink Mini - $20

The Blink Mini indoor security camera dropped to $20, which is $15 off its normal price. A two-pack will set you back only $35. This tiny, wired camera records 1080p video and can ping your smartphone whenever it captures motion or sound in your home.

Buy Blink Mini at Amazon - $20

Anker Nano 20W charger + USB-C to Lightning cable bundle - $24

This bundle gives you Anker's 20W Nano fast charger and a six-foot USB-C to Lightning cable for only $24. That's 20 percent off its normal price and the best we've seen it. Anker's 20W charger is 50 percent smaller than Apple's version, and you'll be able to get about three hours of iPhone use after powering up with this combo for only 15 minutes.

Buy Anker Nano + Lightning cable bundle at Amazon - $24

Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock - $25, $35

The latest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock are down to $25 and $35, respectively, for Prime Day. While these little speakers aren't the best in terms of sound quality, they're more than capable of powering tiny desk concerts. The Clock model has a handy LED display that shows the time as well as alarms and timers you may have set.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $25 Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - $35

Fire TV Stick 4K - $25

The Fire TV Stick 4K returns to its all-time-low price of $25 for Prime Day. It's one of the better streaming devices you can get right now, and it's an even better buy when it's half off. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, and it comes with an Alexa voice remote. There are also a few bundles on sale, too, including one that has the TV Stick 4K, the brand new Alexa voice remote, an Ethernet adapter and a two-year protection plan.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K bundle at Amazon - $56

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB) - $26

This 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card is $2 cheaper than it was during last Prime Day, bringing it down to only $26. That's just about half off its normal price, making this a great deal for anyone that needs a fast, reliable microSD card (plus adapter) for their smartphone, camera or Nintendo Switch.

Buy Samsung EVO microSD card (256GB) - $26

Anker PowerCore III 10K wireless portable charger - $32

Anker

The PowerCore III 10K wireless charging brick is down to a record low of $32 in Anker's Prime Day sale. This compact battery lets you charger your smartphone wirelessly wherever you are thanks to the 10W Qi pad on one side of the device. It also has one USB-A and one USB-C port whenever you prefer to power up with a cable.

Buy PowerCore III 10K at Amazon - $32

Anker PowerCore 26,800 portable charger - $40

Anker

Another stand-out from Anker's Prime Day sale is the high-capacity 26,800 mAh portable charger, which is on sale for $40. Not only will this fully charge most of your mobile devices many times over, but it can power up three devices simultaneously, too. What's more is that it takes about six hours to full charge itself, so it'll be ready for you to use during a long travel day if you plug it in overnight.

Buy PowerCore 26,800 charger at Amazon - $40

Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 - $45, $95

Both first-generation Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 smart displays hit all-time lows for Prime Day: the Show 5 is on sale for $45 while the Show 8 is down to $70. We like these for their relatively compact sizes — the Show 5 makes for a great smart alarm clock — their sound quality and how well they respond to Alexa voice commands. If you want to invest in the second-generation Echo Show 8, which has an updated camera for video calls, you can snag it for $95 right now.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $70 Buy Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) at Amazon - $95

Anker Soundcore Flare speaker - $49

The Soundcore Flare portable speaker is on sale for $49, a new all-time low. It has an IP67 waterproof design along with PassUp technology for enhanced bass, 360-degree sound and a built-in halo LED light that pulses and shines with your music.

Buy Soundcore Flare at Amazon - $49

Instant Pot Duo Nova - $50

The three-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova hits a new low of $50 today, which is $30 off its regular price. This multicooker is one of the best for most people as it combines seven machines in one, including a steamer, rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker and more. Its three-quart capacity will be enough to make a meal for two or three people, but it's also available (at higher prices) in six-, eight- and ten-quart capacities.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Nova at Amazon - $50

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 - $50

We thought the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 were already great, affordable earbuds at $80, but their Prime Day price makes them even better. You can grab a pair for only $50 right now, and we liked them for their punchy bass and their comfortable design that's also rated IPX7 for protection against water and sweat.

Buy Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 at Amazon - $50

Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus - $50, $70

Both 8-inch Fire tablets have been discounted to $50 and $70, respectively. We gave them a score of 81 for their refined design, decent performance, long battery life and USB-C charging port.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $50 Buy Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon - $70

Thermacell E55 (2 pack)

A pack of two Thermacell E55 rechargeable mosquito repellers is on sale for $55, or $15 off its normal price. This tiny gadget made it into our Father's Day gift guide thanks to its 20-foot coverage area and Li-Ion battery than runs for up to 12 hours. We also appreciate that, like other Thermacell products, this one doesn't give off an odor so it won't disturb your backyard party.

Buy Thermacell E55 (2 pack) at Amazon - $55

Jabra Elite 45h headphones - $55

Jabra's excellent (and affordable) Elite 45h headphones are even cheaper for Prime Day at $55. They impressed us with their good sound quality, comfortable fit and insane battery life.

Buy Elite 45h at Amazon - $55

Kindle - $55

The base Kindle has been discounted to $55, and that's $35 off its normal price and a record low. If you can sacrifice the extra perks that the Paperwhite provides, the regular Kindle will be the best e-reader for the money that you'll find. We gave it a score of 91 for its added front light, smaller design and higher contrast display.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $55

Echo - $60

The latest Echo smart speaker is on sale for $60, which is a record-low price. We gave it a score of 89 for its great audio quality, inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo pairing option and handy Alexa features.

Buy Echo at Amazon - $60

Blink Indoor/Outdoor - $60, $90

Blink Indoor and Outdoor camera kits are as low as $60 and $90, respectively, for Prime Day. We like these small security cameras for their unassuming designs and lack of wires — both Indoor and Outdoor cams run on replaceable batteries, so there are no wires to mess with. Both cameras record 1080p video, have night-vision support plus two-way audio.

Buy Blink Indoor at Amazon - $60 Buy Blink Outdoor at Amazon - $90

Samsung T7 portable SSD (500GB) - $70

The Samsung T7 portable drive in 500GB has dropped to $70, or $30 off its normal price. It has the familiar design that the T5 drives have but it supports read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. We also like that it comes with USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables, so you can use it with basically any laptop, smartphone or other machine you may have.

Buy Samsung T7 SSD (500GB) at Amazon - $70

Crucial X6 portable SSD (1TB) - $76

Crucial's X6 portable SSD is 53 percent off for Prime Day, bringing it down to $76. That's a great deal for anyone looking to step up from their thumb drive to a speedier, more reliable drive without spending a ton of money. We like its simple yet durable design and its read speeds up to 540 MB/s.

Buy Crucial X6 (1TB) at Amazon - $76

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $78

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones are on sale for $78, which is a new low. We've recommended these since they came out as a good, budget-friendly pair of ANC headphones. While their ANC isn't as strong as that you'll find on premium models, it's still good for the money and we like the cans' ambient-sound option and their 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $78

Echo Buds - $80

The second-gen Echo Buds have been discounted for Prime Day: the model with standard charging comes in at $80 while the wireless charging model is $100. Amazon dramatically improved its wireless earbuds with these second-generation versions, and we gave them a score of 80 for their better sound quality, true active noise-cancellation and smaller size.

Buy Echo Buds at Amazon - $80 Buy Echo Buds (wireless charging) at Amazon - $100

Kindle Paperwhite - $80

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is on sale for $80, which is an all-time-low price — that's even $5 cheaper than it was during last year's Prime Day. The Paperwhite is arguably the best e-reader you can get, and we gave it a score of 95 for its improved-contrast display, new Audible support and waterproof design.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $80

Fire TV Cube - $80

The Fire TV Cube set-top box is down to $80, which is a new all-time low and $40 off its normal price. This is the most powerful Fire TV device available and we gave it a score of 84 for its support for Dolby Vision and HDR+, speedy performance and solid Alexa capabilities.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $80

Fire HD 10 - $80

The new Fire HD 10 is on sale for $80 right now. Amazon recently updated its biggest tablets with faster processors, brighter screens, more RAM and more battery life.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $80

Sony WF-SP800N earbuds - $88

The sporty Sony WF-SP800N wireless earbuds have dropped to $88 for Prime Day. We gave them a score of 88 for their punchy bass, powerful ANC and 360 Reality Audio compatibility.

Buy Sony WF-SP800N at Amazon - $88

