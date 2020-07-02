Amazon's Windows 10 Prime Video app brings offline viewing to PCs

It's been a long wait, but Windows 10 users can finally download Amazon Prime Video to their computer. The UWP app’s most notable feature is that it allows you to download content for offline watching. That will be handy once it's safe to travel again.
The settings menu includes three download quality presets: "Good," "Better" and "Best." With the highest quality setting, one hour of video takes up approximately 2.4GB of internal storage. You'll also need that same amount of data if you plan to download a video over a cellular connection.