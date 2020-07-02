Latest in Entertainment

Amazon's Windows 10 Prime Video app brings offline viewing to PCs

Windows users have been waiting a while for this.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
12m ago
Amazon Prime Video Windows 10
It's been a long wait, but Windows 10 users can finally download Amazon Prime Video to their computer. The UWP app’s most notable feature is that it allows you to download content for offline watching. That will be handy once it's safe to travel again.

The settings menu includes three download quality presets: "Good," "Better" and "Best." With the highest quality setting, one hour of video takes up approximately 2.4GB of internal storage. You'll also need that same amount of data if you plan to download a video over a cellular connection.

It's also possible to use the app to watch any movies and shows you bought through Amazon. Movies Anywhere subscribers can do the same as well. In some countries, the software also allows you to rent content, as well as subscribe to Prime Video Channels like HBO and Showtime. For the most part, those are all features you can access on Prime Videos web client, but they’re nice to have inside of an app.

While the app has a four-and-a-half star rating on 29 reviews, it’s not perfect. For one, you can’t pick where it stores any content you download. Playback is also limited to 1080p. Still, this seems like a good start for Amazon and brings it up to par with Netflix and Hulu. Head over to the Microsoft Store to download the Prime Video app. 

