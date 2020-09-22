Amazon sale cuts up to $40 off the latest Fire HD tablets

Those aren’t the tablets’ lowest all-time prices — they went on sale for $30 less in June, merely a month after they were launched — but at least you can get them at a discount if you really, really need one now. That said, you can also wait for the holiday sales coming in the next few months if you’re not desperate or don’t mind keeping an eye out for deals when buying gifts for friends and family,

If you’d rather get Amazon’s bigger tablet, then you’ll be happy to know that you can now get the Fire HD 10 for $40 off, as well. The 10-inch tablet’s prices now start at $110 for the 32GB ad-supported version. In case you don’t mind splurging a little, you can also get the 64GB variant without ads for $165 instead of $205. Amazon released the updated version of its popular 10-inch tablet last year, equipping it with a new octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM that make the device faster than its predecessor.

