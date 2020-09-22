Latest in Gear

Amazon sale cuts up to $40 off the latest Fire HD tablets

The Fire HD 8, HD 8 Plus and HD 10 tablets currently cost between $20 and $40 less than usual.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
34m ago
If you’ve been waiting for a price drop on the Fire HD 8, HD 8 Plus and HD 10 tablets, you may want to check out their Amazon pages. They’re now on sale at significantly lower prices, and each model will now set you back between $20 and $40 less than usual. The all—new Fire HD 8 tablet’s prices are currently $20 lower across variants, with the cheapest option (the ad-supported 32GB model) now selling for $70 instead of $90. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus, which has a bigger RAM than the standard version with faster wired charging and wireless charging support, now also costs $20 less across variants. The 32GB model without ads and a charging dock is listed for $90 instead of $110.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $70 Buy Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon - $90

Those aren’t the tablets’ lowest all-time prices — they went on sale for $30 less in June, merely a month after they were launched — but at least you can get them at a discount if you really, really need one now. That said, you can also wait for the holiday sales coming in the next few months if you’re not desperate or don’t mind keeping an eye out for deals when buying gifts for friends and family,

If you’d rather get Amazon’s bigger tablet, then you’ll be happy to know that you can now get the Fire HD 10 for $40 off, as well. The 10-inch tablet’s prices now start at $110 for the 32GB ad-supported version. In case you don’t mind splurging a little, you can also get the 64GB variant without ads for $165 instead of $205. Amazon released the updated version of its popular 10-inch tablet last year, equipping it with a new octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM that make the device faster than its predecessor.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $110

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: commerce, Fire HD 8, thebuyersguide, Fire HD 8 Plus, engadgetdeals, Fire HD 10, news, gear
