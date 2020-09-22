Amazon sale cuts up to $40 off the latest Fire HD tablets

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop on the Fire HD 8, HD 8 Plus and HD 10 tablets, you may want to check out their Amazon pages. They’re now on sale at significantly lower prices, and each model will now set you back between $20 and $40 less than usual. The all—new Fire HD 8 tablet’s prices are currently $20 lower across variants, with the cheapest option (the ad-supported 32GB model) now selling for $70 instead of $90. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus, which has a bigger RAM than the standard version with faster wired charging and wireless charging support, now also costs $20 less across variants. The 32GB model without ads and a charging dock is listed for $90 instead of $110.
