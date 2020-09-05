Top fashion houses are showing their latest styles in 'Animal Crossing'

Real-world fashion shows (and in some cases, fashion in general) aren’t options during a pandemic, so how do labels get the word out? In 2020, they flock to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As Elle and Kotaku have noticed, designers like Marc Jacobs, Sandy Liang and Valentino have been showcasing their latest styles in Nintendo’s village-building game, complete with download codes for those who want to rep brands. Liang even brought the concept of the exclusive pop-up store to the game, with people waiting up to two hours to get virtual threads.

The apparel is sometimes the result of collaborations with others, like Marc Jacobs’ team-up with the Animal Crossing Fashion Archive.