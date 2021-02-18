Animal Crossing's Mario update lets you recreate the Mushroom Kingdom

If you've been itching to add Super Mario Bros. themed items to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons ever since they were teased last month, the wait is almost over. Nintendo is adding a trove of goodies based on the adventures of its plucky plumber and his pals as part of a February 25th update.

The bonanza includes clothing, from Mario and Princess Peach outfits to Wario's yellow-and-purple drip, and furniture ranging from super mushrooms to warp pipes that can be used to travel around your archipelago. You can check out the full wealth of valuables in store in the video below, which was part of yesterday's Nintendo Direct festivities. Eagle-eyed Mario fans should also be able to scour the clip for coins, shells, stars, fire flowers, question blocks, goal poles, and mushroom platforms. There's enough collectables to help you recreate the Mushroom Kingdom.

As usual, once you download the update, the new items will be available in-game via Nook Shopping, in this case starting March 1st. Nintendo has been regularly updating its tranquil island life sim since its launch last Spring, with previous additions including spooky items for Halloween and a Carnival themed grab bag late last month.

