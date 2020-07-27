iOS game sale offers discounts on 'Journey,' 'Flower' and 'Donut Country'

In the absorbing FMV title Telling Lies, the successor to Her Story, you’re tasked with piecing together the narrative by searching for videos with keywords. You can currently grab that for $3.99. The wild, physics-based puzzler Donut Country, in which you control a hole that gobbles up objects, is $2.99 at the moment. And then there’s Gorogoa — a puzzle game that compels players to rearrange beautiful, hand-drawn panels to find the solution — which is down to $2.99.