Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Thatgamecompany/Annapurna Interactive

iOS game sale offers discounts on 'Journey,' 'Flower' and 'Donut Country'

You can save on a bunch of Annapurna Interactive titles.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Journey
Thatgamecompany/Annapurna Interactive

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has been involved with some of the most memorable games of recent years, and you can score several of those titles on the cheap on iOS right now. It’s running a sale in which you can snag some Annapurna games for around 40 percent off (via @Wario64).

Florence, a visual novel about falling in love, was one of Engadget’s favorite games of 2018 and is down from $2.99 to $1.99. Classics like Journey, Flower and Gone Home are also on sale on iOS at the minute. You can pick those up for $2.99 instead of $4.99.

In the absorbing FMV title Telling Lies, the successor to Her Story, you’re tasked with piecing together the narrative by searching for videos with keywords. You can currently grab that for $3.99. The wild, physics-based puzzler Donut Country, in which you control a hole that gobbles up objects, is $2.99 at the moment. And then there’s Gorogoaa puzzle game that compels players to rearrange beautiful, hand-drawn panels to find the solution — which is down to $2.99.

In this article: journey, flower, gone home, gonehome, florence, telling lies, tellinglies, donut country, donutcountry, gorogoa, annapurna interactive, annapurnainteractive, ios, mobile gaming, mobilegaming, mobile games, mobilegames, games, video games, videogames, thebuyersguide, engadgetdeals, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
Chernobyl mold could shield astronauts from deep-space radiation

Chernobyl mold could shield astronauts from deep-space radiation

View
Apple's braided Thunderbolt 3 cable costs $129

Apple's braided Thunderbolt 3 cable costs $129

View
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks again in detailed hands-on video

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks again in detailed hands-on video

View
Garmin's services are slowly coming back to life after a major outage

Garmin's services are slowly coming back to life after a major outage

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr