iOS game sale offers discounts on 'Journey,' 'Flower' and 'Donut Country'

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has been involved with some of the most memorable games of recent years, and you can score several of those titles on the cheap on iOS right now. It’s running a sale in which you can snag some Annapurna games for around 40 percent off (via @Wario64).
Florence, a visual novel about falling in love, was one of Engadget’s favorite games of 2018 and is down from $2.99 to $1.99. Classics like Journey, Flower and Gone Home are also on sale on iOS at the minute. You can pick those up for $2.99 instead of $4.99.