Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

Last year Anthony Levandowski pleaded guilty to one count of stealing materials from Google, where he was an engineer for its self-driving car efforts before leaving to found a startup that he sold to Uber. The judge said during his sentencing that his theft of documents and emails constituted the “biggest trade secret crime I have ever seen.”

Now, on the last day of Donald Trump’s administration, Trump issued a series of pardons — the Department of Justice has more information on how those work here — and commutations that covered people who worked on his campaign like Steve Bannon and Elliott Broidy, as well as Levandowski.