The new Apple Watch models vs. the competition: Below the surface

It’s September again, which means it’s time for another Apple event. But not iPhones this time. Today we’re getting a peek at new tablets and watches. Yes, that’s right, “watches” plural, because the company is releasing a budget-minded model alongside its flagship wearable. The exterior design never really changes much, so we need to look under the hood to see how these new Apple Watch devices measure up to each other as well against their rivals from Samsung. Of course, this is only a glimpse at their potential, and you’ll need to wait for our full reviews to see this year’s Apple Watch models put through their paces.
|
|
Price
|
$399 and up
|
$400 and up
|
$279 and up
|
$230 and up
|
Dimensions
|
40 mm:
44 mm:
|
41 mm:
45 mm:
|
40 mm:
44 mm:
|
40mm:
44mm:
|
Weight
|
Not available
|
41 mm:
45 mm:
|
Not available
|
40mm:
44mm:
|
Display
|
40mm:
44mm:
|
41 mm:
45 mm:
|
40mm:
44mm:
|
40 mm:
44 mm:
|
Processor
|
Apple S6
|
Exynos 9110 (dual core, 1.15 GHz)
|
Apple S5
|
Exynos 9110 (dual core, 1.15 GHz)
|
RAM
|
Not available
|
1 GB
|
Not available
|
1.5 GB
|
Storage
|
32 GB
|
8 GB
|
32 GB
|
4 GB
|
WiFi
|
802.11b/g/n, dual-band
|
802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz
|
802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz
|
802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
GPS
|
GPS, GNSS
|
A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
|
GPS, GNSS
|
GPS, Glonass
|
Health sensors
|
Heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG
|
Heart rate, blood oxygen
|
Heart rate
|
Heart rate, blood oxygen
|
Water resistance
|
5 ATM
|
5 ATM, IP68
|
5 ATM
|
5 ATM, IP68
|
Battery
|
Up to 18 hours
|
41 mm:
45 mm:
Up to 48 hours
|
Up to 18 hours
|
40 mm:
44 mm:
Up to 60 hours
|
Operating System
|
watchOS 7
|
Tizen 5.5
|
watchOS 7
|
Tizen 5.5