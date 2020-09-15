The new Apple Watch models vs. the competition: Below the surface

It’s September again, which means it’s time for another Apple event. But not iPhones this time. Today we’re getting a peek at new tablets and watches. Yes, that’s right, “watches” plural, because the company is releasing a budget-minded model alongside its flagship wearable. The exterior design never really changes much, so we need to look under the hood to see how these new Apple Watch devices measure up to each other as well against their rivals from Samsung. Of course, this is only a glimpse at their potential, and you’ll need to wait for our full reviews to see this year’s Apple Watch models put through their paces.

Apple Watch Series 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Apple Watch SE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Price $399 and up $400 and up $279 and up $230 and up Dimensions 40 mm:

40 x 34 x 10.74 mm 44 mm:

44 x 38 x 10.74 mm 41 mm:

41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm 45 mm:

45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm 40 mm:

40 x 34 x 10.74 mm 44 mm:

44 x 38 x 10.74 mm 40mm:

40mm x 40mm x 10.9mm 44mm:

44mm x 44mm x 10.9mm Weight Not available 41 mm:

48.2g 45 mm:

53.8g Not available 40mm:

26 or 37g 44mm:

30 or 44g Display 40mm:

Retina LTPO OLED (324 x 394) 44mm:

Retina LTPO OLED (368 x 448) 41 mm:

1.2-inch (30mm), Super AMOLED (360 x 360) 45 mm:

1.4-inch (34 mm), circular Super AMOLED (360 x 360) 40mm:

Retina LTPO OLED (324 x 394) 44mm:

Retina LTPO OLED (368 x 448 40 mm:

1.2-inch Super AMOLED (360 x 360) 44 mm:

1.35-inch circular Super AMOLED (360 x 360) Processor Apple S6 Exynos 9110 (dual core, 1.15 GHz) Apple S5 Exynos 9110 (dual core, 1.15 GHz) RAM Not available 1 GB Not available 1.5 GB Storage 32 GB 8 GB 32 GB 4 GB WiFi 802.11b/g/n, dual-band 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes GPS GPS, GNSS A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GNSS GPS, Glonass Health sensors Heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG Heart rate, blood oxygen Heart rate Heart rate, blood oxygen Water resistance 5 ATM 5 ATM, IP68 5 ATM 5 ATM, IP68 Battery Up to 18 hours 41 mm:

247 mAh 45 mm:

340 mAh Up to 48 hours Up to 18 hours 40 mm:

247 mAh 44 mm:

340 mAh Up to 60 hours Operating System watchOS 7 Tizen 5.5 watchOS 7 Tizen 5.5