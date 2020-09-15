Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

The new Apple Watch models vs. the competition: Below the surface

How powerful do you want your wearable to be?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
41m ago
Apple Watch SE
Apple

It’s September again, which means it’s time for another Apple event. But not iPhones this time. Today we’re getting a peek at new tablets and watches. Yes, that’s right, “watches” plural, because the company is releasing a budget-minded model alongside its flagship wearable. The exterior design never really changes much, so we need to look under the hood to see how these new Apple Watch devices measure up to each other as well against their rivals from Samsung. Of course, this is only a glimpse at their potential, and you’ll need to wait for our full reviews to see this year’s Apple Watch models put through their paces.

Apple Watch Series 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Apple Watch SE

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Price

$399 and up

$400 and up

$279 and up

$230 and up

Dimensions

40 mm:
40 x 34 x 10.74 mm

44 mm:
44 x 38 x 10.74 mm

41 mm:
41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm

45 mm:
45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm

40 mm:
40 x 34 x 10.74 mm

44 mm:
44 x 38 x 10.74 mm

40mm:
40mm x 40mm x 10.9mm

44mm:
44mm x 44mm x 10.9mm

Weight

Not available

41 mm:
48.2g

45 mm:
53.8g

Not available

40mm:
26 or 37g

44mm:
30 or 44g

Display

40mm:
Retina LTPO OLED (324 x 394)

44mm:
Retina LTPO OLED (368 x 448)

41 mm:
1.2-inch (30mm), Super AMOLED (360 x 360)

45 mm:
1.4-inch (34 mm), circular Super AMOLED (360 x 360)

40mm:
Retina LTPO OLED (324 x 394)

44mm:
Retina LTPO OLED (368 x 448

40 mm:
1.2-inch Super AMOLED (360 x 360)

44 mm:
1.35-inch circular Super AMOLED (360 x 360)

Processor

Apple S6

Exynos 9110 (dual core, 1.15 GHz)

Apple S5

Exynos 9110 (dual core, 1.15 GHz)

RAM

Not available

1 GB

Not available

1.5 GB

Storage

32 GB

8 GB

32 GB

4 GB

WiFi

802.11b/g/n, dual-band

802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz

802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz

802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

GPS

GPS, GNSS

A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo

GPS, GNSS

GPS, Glonass

Health sensors

Heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG

Heart rate, blood oxygen

Heart rate

Heart rate, blood oxygen

Water resistance

5 ATM

5 ATM, IP68

5 ATM

5 ATM, IP68

Battery

Up to 18 hours

41 mm:
247 mAh

45 mm:
340 mAh

Up to 48 hours

Up to 18 hours

40 mm:
247 mAh

44 mm:
340 mAh

Up to 60 hours

Operating System

watchOS 7

Tizen 5.5

watchOS 7

Tizen 5.5
