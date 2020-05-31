Latest in Gear

Arlo

Arlo Video Doorbell now takes commands from Google Assistant

Hey Google, who's that on my stoop?
Jon Fingas
2020-05-31
Arlo Video Doorbell
Arlo

You no longer have to live in an Amazon-focused household for Arlo’s Video Doorbell to make the most sense. Arlo has introduced Google Assistant support to deliver notifications and send commands. If you’re worried about the ruckus outside, you can ask Google to “show me the front door” and get a video feed sent to a smart display like the Nest Hub Max.

The Video Doorbell normally sells for $150. That’s more than rivals like Ring’s new starter doorbell, but it gives you the choice of both Alexa and Google Assistant. Whether or not you like Arlo perks like the square aspect ratio or HDR video, it could be worth the premium if you don’t want to be locked into a single ecosystem for your smart home.

