The best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2023 Tons of gadgets are on sale, including those from Apple, Samsung, Google and others.

Amazon Prime Day is back this year with a bunch of new deals to consider. There are thousands of deals to sift through during Amazon's two-day shopping event, and in the tech space in particular, it can be difficult to know what's actually a good value and which devices are worth spending your hard earned cash on. Engadget is here to help — we've culled Amazon's site to pick out the best Prime Day deals on gadgets we could find, and many of our favorites are on sale this year. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2023.

Apple AirPods Pro

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are a huge improvement over their predecessors, offering improved sound quality, ANC and transparency mode. $199 at Amazon

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 for Prime Day. These buds are a huge improvement over their predecessors, offering improved sound quality, ANC and transparency mode. We still consider these to be the best earbuds for iPhone users thanks to their Apple-specific features like quick pairing and switching and hands-free Siri.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $140 $169 Save $29 The latest AirPods are 17 percent off for Prime Day, dropping back to their all-time lowest price. $140 at Amazon

Apple's third-generation AirPods are back down to the lowest price we've seen them for Prime Day — going to $140 from $169. The 17 percent discount is just another reason to buy these AirPods, with a slew of features updating them from their predecessor. The third-gen AirPods come with personalized spatial audio, up to six hours of continuous listening time, and 30 hours of use with the charging case. Plus, they're great for working out — or a nice frolic in the rain — with the AirPods and the charging case being sweat and water-resistant.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $90 $129 Save $39 Prime Day has brought Apple's second-generation AirPods back below the $100 mark, thanks to a 30 percent discount. $90 at Amazon

The latest AirPods might have a few extra bells and whistles, but the second-generation Apple AirPods are a great choice for $90. They're currently $39 off their sticker price of $129 for Prime Day, the lowest we've seen them in a while. This model mirrors its successor in having an H1 chip, Siri, automatic switching between devices and a lightning charging case. The biggest consideration is battery life, with these AirPods offering five hours of uninterrupted use and over 24 hours with the charging case. If you're looking for AirPods for your commute or walks, the $50 price difference makes the second-gen AirPods a solid option.

Apple Watch Series 8

Engadget Apple Watch Series 8 $280 $399 Save $119 Normally $399, Amazon Prime Day has brought the Apple Watch Series 8 down to a new low of $280. $280 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the brand’s latest flagship wearable and usually sells for $399 for the 41mm GPS model. Prime Day brings it down to $280, which is $120 off its regular price. The Series 8 is our top pick in our guide to smartwatches because it combines detailed health and fitness tracking with seamless iPhone integration. New features include temperature sensors, ECG and blood oxygen readings, crash detection, and improved sleep metrics. The upcoming WatchOS 10 will bump the utility even more with widgets plus expanded health, fitness and mindfulness features.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $200 $249 Save $49 The second-generation Apple Watch SE has hit a new low of $200 thanks to Prime Day deals. $200 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is a great option for anyone who wants to try out the brand's wearables without spending too much. Plus, with a 20 percent discount for Prime Day, it's down from $250 to $200 — enough to buy a great Apple watch accessory to go with it. The second-generation Apple Watch SE has many of the same beloved features of the Series 8, including crash detection, water resistance, heart-rate monitoring and notifications. The 40mm watch face is available in Midnight, Silver and Starlight.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad

Apple Apple iPad (10th Generation) $380 $449 Save $69 The 10th-generation iPad is at a new all-time low price for Prime Day. $380 at Amazon

The latest 64GB Apple iPad is touting a 15 percent discount this Prime Day, bringing it from $449 to $380. This is the lowest we've seen it and a good $20 lower than the 10th-generation iPad's typical sale price. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display model comes with 4K video, a 12MP Wide camera, 5G connectivity and a USB-C connector. It also uses an A14 Bionic and is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. If you want a device with more storage, the 256GB Apple iPad is also on sale — dropping to $530 from $599.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 Apple's 9th-generation iPad is the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads and, though it doesn’t have the thin bezels and as much accessory support as our top pick, it's the most affordable way to snag an iPad of any kind. $249 at Amazon

Apple's 9th-generation iPad is down to $249, which a record low. It’s the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads. Though it doesn’t have the thin bezels and as much accessory support as our favorite, the iPad Air, it's the most affordable way to snag an iPad. It’s a great couch companion that performs well for casual browsing, binge streaming and light gaming. The latest (10th) generation of Apple’s standard iPad in the 64GB size is down to $379 after a $70 discount, which is another record low. It’s got a slightly larger screen and a newer chip (though not Apple’s own M-series silicon). The latest gen also ditches the home button, which is nice, but does away with the headphone jack, which isn’t as great.

Apple MacBook Air (15.3-inch)

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple MacBook Air M2 (15.3-inch) $1,399 $1,499 Save $100 This 512GB version of the just-released 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is available for $100 off. $1,399 at Amazon

The 15.3-inch version of Apple’s MacBook Air M2 is down to $1,399 for a configuration with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That’s a modest $50 drop from its usual price on Amazon, but the notebook only just arrived last month, and it's $100 less than buying from Apple directly. The M2 Air is the top pick in our guide to the best laptops, and we gave it a review score of 96 in June. It checks just about all the requisite boxes for a mainstream notebook, with a thin and light design, bright and accurate display, comfortable keyboard, long-lasting battery, and more than enough performance for everyday use. This 15-inch model has all the same benefits of the prior 13-inch model, but adds a more powerful speaker system and slightly upgraded GPU alongside the bigger screen.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $398 Save $70 Our current favorite pair of wireless headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are cheaper than ever for Prime Day. $328 at Amazon

Our current favorite pair of wireless headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are down to $328 for Prime Day. It's the total package that combines great audio quality with excellent ANC and a comfy fit to make a pair of headphones you'll be able to wear all day long if you wish. It also supports multipoint connectivity and a 30-hour battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones $199 $329 Save $130 These headphones may have been around for a while, but that doesn't mean they're not worth the investment. Bose's powerful ANC headphones are now $199, down from $329. $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have dropped to a new low of $199 for Prime Day, which is a whopping $130 off their usual price. These cans earned a spot in our best wireless headphone guide thanks to their comfortable, if a little dated, design, excellent ANC and balanced audio.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $133 $200 Save $67 Google took all of the lessons it learned when making previous earbuds and got a lot of things right with the Pixel Buds Pro. $133 at Amazon

Google's flagship wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, are down to $133 for Prime Day, a new all-time low. Google took all of the lessons it learned when making previous earbuds and got a lot of things right with the Pixel Buds Pro. These will be great for Android users who want buds with punchy bass, good ANC, reliable touch controls and wireless charging.

Anker Soundcore Space A40

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Anker Soundcore Space A40 $55 $100 Save $45 The Soundcore Space A40 was already our favorite pair of wireless earbuds for those on a budget, and now it’s even more affordable at $55. $55 at Amazon

The Soundcore Space A40 was already our favorite pair of wireless earbuds for those on a budget, and now it’s even more affordable at $55. The Space A40 provides the kind of performance and features you’d expect from true wireless earbuds that cost twice as much: strong ANC, a small and light design, a warm sound that’s enjoyable out of the box but customizable through a companion app, a transparency mode, wireless charging, solid battery life around eight hours per charge and the ability to connect to two devices at once. It can’t auto-pause music when you remove an earbud, nor can it fully match the best premium pairs when it comes to ANC strength, sound quality or mic clarity. But it’s not far off, and it’s way easier on the wallet.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Amazon Kindle (2022) $65 $100 Save $35 The standard Kindle is already Amazon’s most affordable ereader and Prime Day drops it down to $65 from its usual $100 price tag, which is a new all-time low. $65 at Amazon

The standard Kindle is already Amazon’s most affordable ereader and Prime Day drops it down to $65 from its usual $100 price tag, which is a new all-time low. This latest model saw a lot of improvements when it was updated in 2022. Capacity was doubled to 16GB and the screen resolution jumped up to 300 ppi for much clearer text. We named it the best budget option in our ereader guide because its perfect entry point to reading and borrowing ebooks and audiobooks.

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) $90 $140 Save $50 The Kindle Paperwhite has a bigger screen than the standard Kindle. It also has an adjustable warm front light is waterproof. For Prime Day, the e-reader is down to $90, which is $5 lower than we've seen previously. $90 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite has a bigger screen and a few extra features over the standard Kindle and is now $90, which is $50 off its $140 MSRP. An adjustable warm front light makes it easier on your eyes at night and the waterproof feature means you can read by the pool or in the bath. The price applies to the 8GB version. If you want more storage, you can grab the 16GB-capacity model for $95.

Kobo Clara 2E

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Kobo Clara 2E $120 $140 Save $20 Our favorite ereader overall is the Kobo Clara 2E. It features a warm front light, a waterproof build and responsive touch controls. Prime Day discounts bring it down to $120. $120 at Amazon

The Kobo Clara 2E is now $120 instead of $140. It’s our top pick in our ereader guide and doesn’t often go on sale. We like the textured back, crisp text and responsive touch controls. It’s also waterproof, ad-free and has a comfortable warm light for night reading. The Kobo store has millions of books and is easy to navigate and the Clara 2E makes it easy to borrow ebooks from your local library.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget SAMSUNG PRO Plus microSD Memory Card + Adapter $20 $30 Save $10 The top pick in our best microSD cards guide, Samsung's Pro Plus in 256GB is on sale for $20 right now. $20 at Amazon

The top pick in our best microSD cards guide, Samsung's Pro Plus in 256GB is on sale for $20 right now. It had some of the best overall speeds of any of the microSD cards we tested, and it has all of the important ratings that a good card should have: U3, V30 and A2. It'll be a great pick for your tablet, smartphone or Nintendo Switch, and it comes with a full-sized adapter in case you need to use it with a camera or connect it to your computer.

Samsung Evo Select microSD

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter $10 $20 Save $10 Samsung's Evo Select microSD card is a step behind the top pick in our microSD card guide, mostly due to its slower sequential write speeds, but it's arguably the best value microSD card you can get right now. $10 at Amazon

Samsung's Evo Select microSD card has dropped to $10 for Prime Day. It's a step behind the top pick in our microSD card guide, mostly due to its slower sequential write speeds, but it's argubly the best value microSD card you can get right now.

Samsung T7 Shield

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG T7 Shield $75 $160 Save $85 The Samsung T7 Shield SSD has been discounted to $75 for Prime Day. The T7 series as a whole includes some of our favorite SSDs, and the Shield is the most durable of the bunch. $75 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 Shield SSD has been discounted to $75 for Prime Day. The T7 series as a whole includes some of our favorite SSDs, and the Shield is the most durable of the bunch. The portable drive has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, and it can withstand drops from up to 10 feet high. On top of that, its 1,050/1,000 MB/s read/write speeds should be enough for most people's needs.

Samsung 980 Pro

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD $50 $80 Save $30 Samsung's 980 Pro SSD has dropped to $50 for Prime Day. It's another good option for the PS5, especially since you can spring for a model with an included heatsink if you want. $50 at Amazon

Samsung's 980 Pro SSD has dropped to $50 for Prime Day. It's another good option for the PS5, especially since you can spring for a model with an included heatsink if you want. The 980 Pro has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and reliable thermal controls.

Crucial MX500

Crucial Crucial MX500 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD $48 $100 Save $52 One of our favorite internal drives, the Crucial MX500 is on sale for $48 right now. $48 at Amazon

Crucial's MX500 internal drive has been discounted to $48 for Prime Day. It has sequential read speeds of 560MB/s and a standard 2.5-inch design that should make it easy to swap in for your desktop's or laptop's used-up drive.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $23 $50 Save $27 The latest Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers you can get right now thanks to its orb-like design, surprisingly good sound quality for its size and handy Alexa integration. $23 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked the price of the latest Echo Dot down to $23, which is more than half off its normal price. It’s one of the best smart speakers you can get right now thanks to its orb-like design, surprisingly good sound quality for its size and handy Alexa integration. The newest Echo Dots can also act as Eero WiFi boosters, adding up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing Eero system. If you’re looking for something even more affordable, the new Echo Pop is down to $18 right now as well.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $45 $90 Save $45 The Show 5 has been one of the best smart displays available for quite some time, and it’ll be particularly good for anyone who wants an Alexa-capable smart display that won’t take up a lot of space. $45 at Amazon

The latest Echo Show 5 is half off and down to a record low of $45. The Show 5 has been one of the best smart displays available for quite some time, and it’ll be particularly good for anyone who wants an Alexa-capable smart display that won’t take up a lot of space. It also makes for a good alarm clock thanks to its sunrise alarm and tap-to-snooze features. The newest model has a faster processor, improved sound quality and an additional microphone for better Alexa performance.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 Amazon's newest tablet has an 11-inch 2000 x 1200 touchscreen, an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of built-in storage and up to 14 hours of battery life. $150 at Amazon

Amazon's recently released Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale for $150 for Prime Day. It's the best discount we've seen since the Amazon's most powerful tablet launched in May. The slab has an 11-inch 2000 x 1200 touchscreen, an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of built-in storage and up to 14 hours of battery life. It can also work with a detachable keyboard and stylus, so you could use it like a 2-in-1 laptop.

Samsung S95B

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Samsung S95B OLED TV (65-inch) $1,598 $2,198 Save $600 The 65-inch Samsung S95B is on sale for $1,598, matching its all-time low. Typically, this highly-rated set has cost an extra $100 to $200 in recent months. $1,598 at Amazon

The 65-inch Samsung S95B is on sale for $1,598, matching its all-time low. Typically, this highly-rated set has cost an extra $100 to $200 in recent months.

The S95B’s QD-OLED panel combines OLED tech with a quantum dot layer, allowing it to deliver high contrast and wide viewing angles without sacrificing as much as typical OLED TVs in terms of brightness and color saturation. This means it should provide a rich image even in brighter rooms. It can also play up to 4K 120Hz, which is handy for the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but like all Samsung TVs, it doesn’t support Dolby Vision HDR.

The S95B is a 2022 model, so it’s on the way out in favor of the new S95C. The latter supports a faster 144Hz refresh rate and runs its ports through an external box, which makes the design thinner. Other reviewers say it can get a bit brighter, too. But the S95 currently costs $2,298 and $2,298 for a 55- and 65-inch model, respectively, and its upgrades don’t appear to be massive enough to justify that extra cost for most. If you’re in the market for a premium TV, the S95B should remain the better value while it’s still available.

Samsung The Frame smart TV

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) $988 $1,498 Save $510 The Frame is best for those willing to trade some picture quality for classy aesthetics, as it’s designed to look like a piece of art you can mount against a wall. $988 at Amazon

Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame TV is down to $988, which is a new low and about $450 off its typical street price. The Frame is a TV for those willing to trade some picture quality for classy aesthetics, as it’s designed to look like a piece of art you can mount against a wall. When you aren’t watching something, you can use it to display artwork and photos. A few pieces come included, while others are sold with a subscription. The Frame’s QLED panel lacks local dimming, so its contrast and HDR performance can’t really compete with the best options in its price range. It only has one HDMI 2.1 port, too. But the image is still far from poor, and its design does well to blend into a wall, as we’ve professed before.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Roku Streaming Stick 4K $35 $50 Save $15 Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is our favorite streaming device at the moment because it packs a ton of features into an affordable package. $35 at Amazon

Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is down to $35 for Prime Day, or $15 off its usual price. It's our favorite streaming device at the moment because it packs a ton of features into an affordable package. It streams 4K, HDR content with Dolby Vision, and it supports AirPlay 2 and private listening with headphones.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 This is Amazon’s fastest streaming stick, and its remote comes with Alexa baked in. $25 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $25, which is $30 below its list price and $10 lower than the usual sale price we’ve seen over the course of the year. This is Amazon’s fastest streaming stick, and its remote comes with Alexa baked in. It supports the major HDR standards in Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+, and like the rest of the Fire TV lineup, it works with just about all of the necessary streaming apps. Unlike the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, it also has a WiFi 6 radio, though you’ll need a compatible router and an unusually fast internet connection to ever see any advantage from that.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Lite

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 We call the Fire TV Stick Lite the best budget pick in our guide to the best streaming devices. It’s essentially the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, only its remote lacks built-in volume and TV controls. $15 at Amazon

We call the Fire TV Stick Lite the best budget pick in our guide to the best streaming devices. It’s essentially the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, only its remote lacks built-in volume and TV controls. It can’t output Dolby Atmos audio to a compatible sound system, either. It makes up for all of this by being extremely affordable, and Prime Day has only furthered that: you can pick it up for $15, which is a 50 percent discount.

Meta Quest 2 + $50 gift card

Engadget Meta Quest 2 128GB with $50 Amazon Gift Card $299 $349 Save $50 This is the best VR headset for most people right now thanks to its relatively affordable price, cordless and comfortable design, fast-switching LCD screens and solid motion controllers. $299 at Amazon

Amazon includes a free $50 gift card when you buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset for Prime Day, so your total for the bundle will be $299. This is the best VR headset for most people right now thanks to its relatively affordable price, cordless and comfortable design, fast-switching LCD screens, 90Hz refresh rate and solid motion controllers.

$100 Xbox gift card

Engadget $100 Xbox Gift Card $90 $100 Save $10 This is a solid deal since you're getting $10 for free, and you can use this gift card towards digital game downloads, game add-ons and even memberships. $90 at Amazon

You can pick up a $100 Xbox digital gift card for only $90 right now at Amazon. This is a solid deal since you're getting $10 for free, and you can use this gift card towards digital game downloads, game add-ons and even memberships. It's also worth noting that deals on this gift card are hard to come by — this is the best price we've seen since the holiday shopping season last year.

Google Pixel 7a

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 This is the best midrange phone you can get right now thanks to its speedy Tensor G2 chip, smooth 90Hz display and support for wireless charging. $449 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7a is on sale for $449 right now, or $50 off its usual rate and an all-time low. This is the best midrange phone you can get right now thanks to its speedy Tensor G2 chip, smooth 90Hz display and support for wireless charging. The 7a also has solid cameras and an IP67 water-resistant design.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra $950 $1,200 Save $250 The Ultra is the best Android smartphone you can get right now thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, big, bold 120Hz display, built-in S Pen and excellent main camera. $950 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra has dropped to a record-low price of $950 for Prime Day, and the rest of the lineup is on sale, too. The Ultra in particular is the best Android smartphone you can get right now thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, big, bold 120Hz display, built-in S Pen and excellent main camera.

Nest WiFi Pro - 3 Pack

Google Google Nest WiFi Pro - 3 Pack $300 $400 Save $100 Prime Day sales will get you three Google Nest WiFi Pros for $300. $300 at Amazon

The Google Nest WiFi Pro three-pack gives you all the same technology as the pair but with a wider range. With three routers, you can access WiFi across 6,600 square feet. At 25 percent off, the trio is $300, making each Nest WiFi Pro only $100 — it's a steal considering they typically retail for $200 each. As for color, get them all in Snow or get a mix of Snow, Fog and Linen.

TP-Link Deco XE75 mesh WiFi system

TP-Link TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System (Deco XE75) $320 $450 Save $130 While this set doesn't have one stand-out feature that puts it above the competition, it does a great job balancing power and usability. $320 at Amazon

The best mesh WiFi system out right now, TP Link's Deco XE75, is down to a record low of $320 for Prime Day. While this set doesn't have one stand-out feature that puts it above the competition, it does a great job balancing power and usability. It has an easy setup process, an equally easy-to-use mobile app and it provides a stable and fast WiFi network that will cover most homes well. This is the best price we've seen on the three-pack that usually costs $450.

Blink Mini 2-pack

Blink Blink Mini (2 pack) $34 $65 Save $31 A two-pack of Blink Mini security cameras is on sale for $34 for Prime Day. That's only $4 more than we saw it during the holiday shopping season last year. $34 at Amazon

A two-pack of Blink Mini security cameras is on sale for $34 for Prime Day. That's only $4 more than we saw it during the holiday shopping season last year. While these cameras are wired, they have most of the same features as the standard wireless Blink cameras including 1080p video recordings and support for two-way talk and motion alerts.

Fitbit Charge 5

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Fitbit Charge 5 $100 $150 Save $50 This is our favorite fitness tracker. It features a longer battery life than a smartwatch but provides plenty of health, fitness and sleep data to dive into. $100 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite overall tracker, and is currently $100 or $50 off its usual price. Fitness trackers aren’t as fully featured as smartwatches, but that typically means they have a longer battery life and cost a little less. We like the Charge 5 for its comprehensive activity tracking and health monitoring that comes in a thin profile with a multi-day battery life. It also pairs with both Apple and Android phones.

Razer Huntsman Mini

Razer Razer Huntsman Mini $70 $120 Save $50 The Huntsman Mini is the top pick in our guide to the best 60 percent keyboards, as its keys are pleasant and consistently responsive for gaming. $70 at Amazon

The compact Razer Huntsman Mini is down to $70 for a model with either Clicky Purple or Linear Red opto-mechanical switches. Neither deal is quite an all-time low, but the two models have usually retailed in the $80 to $100 range over the last few months. The Huntsman Mini is the top pick in our guide to the best 60 percent keyboards, as its keys are pleasant and consistently responsive for gaming. The whole thing feels well-built, with quality PBT keycaps and RGB lighting on a per-key basis. Each key can be programmed through macros as well. The switches here aren’t ideal for those who like a springy and more tactile, though, and the ultracompact design won’t be for everyone.

