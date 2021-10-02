CBS All Access will soon stop working on older Apple TV devices

When CBS All Access becomes Paramount+ on March 4th, users of older Apple TV devices may need to use a workaround to access the streaming service. CBS All Access will no longer work on second-generation or third-generation models, according to a popup message on the app. As noted by MacRumors, the devices won't have access to the Paramount+ app either.

Don’t worry, though: you’ll still be able to watch Star Trek shows, The Good Fight and the UEFA Champions League though those Apple TV boxes. You can stream Paramount+ to them or an AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV from an iPhone or iPad.

CBS All Access joins the likes of YouTube (which will vanish from the set-top boxes in March) and HBO in departing older Apple TV devices. Apple discontinued the third-generation model several years ago.

ViacomCBS is rebranding its streaming service in the hopes of attracting more subscribers. The revamped Paramount+ will offer a wider range of shows and movies, along with some more original shows.