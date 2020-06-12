What's on TV this week: 'Cyberpunk 2077' and 'Total Recall' in 4K

This week Cyberpunk 2077 will ship for games on PC and consoles of two generations. According to Jessica Conditt, the game has its flaws (and some notable bugs) but it’s worth the wait. Destiny 2 isn’t completely new, but it is getting a makeover on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while Panzer Dragoon Remake comes to Xbox One.

For movie and TV fans, Total Recall is coming home in a newly remastered 4K version with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Westworld season three is also available on Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Collateral is ready to look its best in Ultra HD. For sports, the F1 season is coming to an end, while college football rolls on and NBA preseason games get started.