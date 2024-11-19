Black Friday Apple deals 2024: The best Apple sales on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Apple devices have a few things in common: they’re well-designed, solidly built and easily connect with one another. But chances are, if it bears the Apple logo, it’s not cheap. That’s why promos like Black Friday are always worth checking out if you’re in the market for a new Apple device. We’ve reviewed nearly every major release from the company over the last 20 years, including the newest products for 2024, like the AirPods 4, the M4 iPad Pro, the M4 Mac Mini and more. Some of those devices are seeing their first discounts for Black Friday and others are dipping back to the lows they saw earlier in the year. Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we could find from retailers across the web.

The best Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The line between Apple’s tablets and laptops is a little blurry at this point, especially with the release of the iPad Pro this year, which (at the time) housed the company’s most powerful chip. The iPad Air is our current pick for the best iPad you can buy and we were delighted by the iPad mini that came out just last month. The only problem is iPads are among the more expensive tablets you can buy. Hopefully these Black Friday iPad deals help out.

The best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals

Billy Steele for Engadget

Apple has four models of AirPods right now: The AirPods Pro 2, the over-ear AirPods Max and two AirPods 4, one with active noise cancellation and one without. Apple has been doing a lot of interesting things with their headphones lately, making this a good time to dive in. Though the discounts for Black Friday look to be minor, it's better than paying full price.

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget

If you take steps or do a workout and you’re not wearing a smartwatch, does it really count? Of course, the Apple Watch is more than a fitness tracker, it’s also a shortcut to your iPhone notifications, a handy Siri portal and an always-on weather forecast. Plus it tells time. While they’re not cheap, these Black Friday Apple Watch discounts should help.

The best Black Friday Mac and MacBook deals

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Apple held a quiet Mac Week at the tail end of October in which it announced the new desktop M4 Mac mini, the all-in-one M4 iMac and the M4 MacBook Pro laptop. The MacBook Air from back in March is still the model we recommend for most people

The best Black Friday deals on Apple gear

Apple

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.