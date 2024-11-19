Advertisement
Black Friday Apple deals 2024: The best Apple sales on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks

We found the best Black Friday Apple sales from retailers across the web.

amy skorheim
Reporter, Buying Advice
Apple/Engadget

Apple devices have a few things in common: they’re well-designed, solidly built and easily connect with one another. But chances are, if it bears the Apple logo, it’s not cheap. That’s why promos like Black Friday are always worth checking out if you’re in the market for a new Apple device. We’ve reviewed nearly every major release from the company over the last 20 years, including the newest products for 2024, like the AirPods 4, the M4 iPad Pro, the M4 Mac Mini and more. Some of those devices are seeing their first discounts for Black Friday and others are dipping back to the lows they saw earlier in the year. Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we could find from retailers across the web.

The tenth generation ipad sits on a pile of books. it looks pretty in the dapled afternoon sun.
Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The line between Apple’s tablets and laptops is a little blurry at this point, especially with the release of the iPad Pro this year, which (at the time) housed the company’s most powerful chip. The iPad Air is our current pick for the best iPad you can buy and we were delighted by the iPad mini that came out just last month. The only problem is iPads are among the more expensive tablets you can buy. Hopefully these Black Friday iPad deals help out.

Apple refined the shape on the AirPods 4 for a better fit.
Billy Steele for Engadget

Apple has four models of AirPods right now: The AirPods Pro 2, the over-ear AirPods Max and two AirPods 4, one with active noise cancellation and one without. Apple has been doing a lot of interesting things with their headphones lately, making this a good time to dive in. Though the discounts for Black Friday look to be minor, it's better than paying full price.

  • Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) for $539 ($10 off): Apple’s only over-ear headphones haven’t had a full revamp in a few years. When the iPhone 16 came out, Apple swapped out the lightning port for a USB-C connector and introduced new colors. While the overall design and build is a bit old at this point, they still deliver balanced sound in a premium package. Also at B&H Photo.

  • Apple AirPods 4 (standard) for $119 ($10 off): Here's a minor discount on Apple’s newest personal audio device. They were announced alongside the iPhone 16 back in September. There are two versions of the AirPods 4, this is the standard version without active noise cancellation. Both have a redesigned shape for a better fit and offer an open ear design (as opposed to the closed-ear shape of the Pro model). We gave them an 88 in our review.

  • Apple AirPods 4 (ANC) for $169 ($10 off): The new buds with ANC got a respectable 86 in that same review. We noted they had pro-level features like letting you nod or shake your head to respond to Siri’s questions and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

A person wears the Apple Watch Series 10 on their wrist. It shows a blue screen with the time and other widgets.
Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget

If you take steps or do a workout and you’re not wearing a smartwatch, does it really count? Of course, the Apple Watch is more than a fitness tracker, it’s also a shortcut to your iPhone notifications, a handy Siri portal and an always-on weather forecast. Plus it tells time. While they’re not cheap, these Black Friday Apple Watch discounts should help.

the 2024 macbook air m3 sits on a wooden table outside bear a fence and some trees.
Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Apple held a quiet Mac Week at the tail end of October in which it announced the new desktop M4 Mac mini, the all-in-one M4 iMac and the M4 MacBook Pro laptop. The MacBook Air from back in March is still the model we recommend for most people

An AirTag in a bag.
Apple

