Black Friday Apple deals 2024: The best Apple sales on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirTags

Between the ”Let Loose” iPad event in May, the iPhone 16 “It’s Glowtime” event in September and the Mac Week non-event in October, Apple has been busy releasing a slew of new iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, MacBooks and more for 2024. If you’ve been waiting for a good sale before diving in, now is the time. Black Friday often represents the best discounts on Apple gear and this year is no different.

We’re seeing new all-time lows on the Apple Watch Series 10, the 10th generation iPad and the M3 MacBook Air. There are also some returning discounts on new models and previous generations. We had to wait a minute for Black Friday deals to hit the AirPods Pro 2 but those are live now. Here are the best Black Friday discounts on Apple gear we could find, from retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart and B&H Photo.

The best Black Friday Apple iPad deals

The line between Apple’s tablets and laptops is a little blurry at this point, especially with the release of the iPad Pro this year, which (at the time) housed the company’s most powerful chip. The iPad Air is our current pick for the best iPad you can buy and we were delighted by the iPad mini that came out just last month. The only problem is iPads are among the more expensive tablets you can buy. Hopefully these Black Friday iPad deals help out.

The best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals

Apple has four models of AirPods right now: The AirPods Pro 2, the over-ear AirPods Max and two AirPods 4, one with active noise cancellation and one without. Apple has been doing a lot of interesting things with their headphones lately, making this a good time to dive in. Though the discounts for Black Friday look to be minor, it's better than paying full price.

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

If you take steps or do a workout and you’re not wearing a smartwatch, does it really count? Of course, the Apple Watch is more than a fitness tracker, it’s also a shortcut to your iPhone notifications, a handy Siri portal and an always-on weather forecast. Plus it tells time. While they’re not cheap, these Black Friday Apple Watch discounts should help.

The best Black Friday Mac and MacBook deals

Apple held a quiet Mac Week at the tail end of October in which it announced the new desktop M4 Mac mini, the all-in-one M4 iMac and the M4 MacBook Pro laptop. The MacBook Air from back in March is still the model we recommend for most people

The best Black Friday deals on Apple gear

