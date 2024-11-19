These are the best Black Friday Apple deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and AirTags we could find

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Apple's website hardly ever hosts sales of its own. So we have to rely on other retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to discount Apple devices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, the deals have been pretty great — if you've been waiting for a better price before grabbing that iPad or pair of AirPods, congratulate yourself now, the wait was likely worth it.

We found discounts on current-model gear, as well as previous generation devices that'll still serve you well. And if you'd like a little more info before plunking down your money, you can check out our reviews and buying advice beforehand — all of which are linked below. Here are the best Apple deals for Black Friday that you can still get today.

The best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals

Apple has four models of AirPods right now: The AirPods Pro 2, the over-ear AirPods Max and two AirPods 4, one with active noise cancellation and one without. Apple has been doing a lot of interesting things with their headphones lately, making this a good time to dive in. Though the discounts for Black Friday look to be minor, it's better than paying full price.

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

If you take steps or do a workout and you're not wearing a smartwatch, does it really count? Of course, the Apple Watch is more than a fitness tracker, it's also a shortcut to your iPhone notifications, a handy Siri portal and an always-on weather forecast. Plus it tells time. While they're not cheap, these Black Friday Apple Watch discounts should help.

The best Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The line between Apple's tablets and laptops is a little blurry at this point, especially with the release of the iPad Pro this year, which (at the time) housed the company's most powerful chip. The iPad Air is our current pick for the best iPad you can buy and we were delighted by the iPad mini that came out just last month. The only problem is iPads are among the more expensive tablets you can buy. Hopefully these Black Friday iPad deals help out.

The best Black Friday Mac and MacBook deals

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Apple held a quiet Mac Week at the tail end of October in which it announced the new desktop M4 Mac mini, the all-in-one M4 iMac and the M4 MacBook Pro laptop. The MacBook Air from back in March is still the model we recommend for most people

The best Black Friday deals on Apple gear

Apple

Expired Apple Black Friday deals

Apple Mac mini (2024, M4) for $529 ($70 off) : This is Apple's $599 example of good things, small packages. It's down to $529, which is about $30 more than it went for last week with a coupon, but if that deal doesn't come back, this is still a decent discount on a brand new Mac. The five-inch by five-inch box can tackle some serious workloads and remains the most affordable entry point to accessing Apple's latest silicon. We gave it a solid score of 90 in our review , praising the incredibly fast M4 chip and useful ports. Also at B&H Photo .

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.