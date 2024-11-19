These are the best Black Friday Apple deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and AirTags we could find
These are the best Black Friday Apple deals for 2024.
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Apple's website hardly ever hosts sales of its own. So we have to rely on other retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to discount Apple devices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, the deals have been pretty great — if you've been waiting for a better price before grabbing that iPad or pair of AirPods, congratulate yourself now, the wait was likely worth it.
We found discounts on current-model gear, as well as previous generation devices that'll still serve you well. And if you'd like a little more info before plunking down your money, you can check out our reviews and buying advice beforehand — all of which are linked below. Here are the best Apple deals for Black Friday that you can still get today.
The best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals
Apple has four models of AirPods right now: The AirPods Pro 2, the over-ear AirPods Max and two AirPods 4, one with active noise cancellation and one without. Apple has been doing a lot of interesting things with their headphones lately, making this a good time to dive in. Though the discounts for Black Friday look to be minor, it's better than paying full price.
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Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $154 ($95 off): This is a new low price for what we call the best earbuds iPhone users can get. Recently, Apple's tiny white gizmos got even better with the addition of hearing aid features. They have a remarkably natural-sounding transparency mode, solid active noise cancellation and make a great go-between for Siri's assistance. Also at Walmart.
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Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) for $499 ($50 off): Apple's only over-ear headphones haven't had a full revamp in a few years. When the iPhone 16 came out, Apple swapped out the lightning port for a USB-C connector and introduced new colors. While the overall design and build is a bit old at this point, they still deliver balanced sound in a premium package.
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Apple AirPods 4 (standard) for $119 ($10 off): Here's a minor discount on Apple's newest personal audio device. They were announced alongside the iPhone 16 back in September. There are two versions of the AirPods 4, this is the standard version without active noise cancellation. Both have a redesigned shape for a better fit and offer an open ear design (as opposed to the closed-ear shape of the Pro model). We gave them an 88 in our review. Also at Target.
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Apple AirPods 4 (ANC) for $165 ($14 off): The new buds with ANC got a respectable 86 in that same review. We noted they had pro-level features like letting you nod or shake your head to respond to Siri's questions and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. Also at Target.
The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
If you take steps or do a workout and you're not wearing a smartwatch, does it really count? Of course, the Apple Watch is more than a fitness tracker, it's also a shortcut to your iPhone notifications, a handy Siri portal and an always-on weather forecast. Plus it tells time. While they're not cheap, these Black Friday Apple Watch discounts should help.
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Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 ($70 off): This is the lowest price we've seen yet on an Apple Watch Series 10. It is our top pick for the best smartwatch you can buy and has a slightly thinner and lighter design, a wide-angle OLED panel for better viewing angles, plus all of the watchOS 11 features that Apple recently released. Also at Walmart.
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Apple Watch SE for $149 ($100 off): Apple's budget smartwatch hasn't had an update since 2022. There were rumblings that we'd see an update with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 10 but that didn't happen. But if you just need a reliable wrist companion for your iPhone and an accurate fitness and workout tracker, this will serve. This is a brand new all-time low. Also available at Amazon.
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Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $719 ($80 off): The Ultra model is big and has a big price tag to match, so this discount might help. It's our Apple Watch recommendation for adventurers and athletes thanks to its specialized features like a depth meter, SOS siren, and dual frequency GPS for more accurate route tracking.
The best Black Friday Apple iPad deals
The line between Apple's tablets and laptops is a little blurry at this point, especially with the release of the iPad Pro this year, which (at the time) housed the company's most powerful chip. The iPad Air is our current pick for the best iPad you can buy and we were delighted by the iPad mini that came out just last month. The only problem is iPads are among the more expensive tablets you can buy. Hopefully these Black Friday iPad deals help out.
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Apple iPad (2022, 10th gen) for $259 ($90 off): We saw this go as low as $250, which was a new all-time low price on the base model iPad. But the tablet seems to be going out of stock while the price fluctuates between $250 and $279. Some colors have additional coupons too. The standard iPad didn't get an upgrade during Apple's Let Loose event back in May, though it did get a quiet price reduction by $100 to $349, so this is between $75 and $100 off the list price. This is our current favorite budget iPad because it's a capable tablet that's great for casual browsing, streaming and gaming. It can even handle everyday productivity tasks well.
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Apple iPad (2021, 9th gen) for $200 ($129 off): Apple discontinued this model with the release of the new iPad Pro and Air models earlier this year. In what's likely an effort to get rid of current stock, the price is down to a new record low. The 9th generation iPad is the former budget pick in our guide to the best Apple tablets and will serve well as a casual browsing, streaming and game playing machine.
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Apple iPad Pro (2024, 7th gen, 11-inch) for $899 ($100 off): The latest iPad Pro came out back in May and, notably, was the first Apple device to sport the M4 system-on-a-chip. We gave it an 84 in our review calling it an engineering marvel and the best screen our reviewer had ever seen. It's also our pick for the best iPad for power users. The only problem is it's very expensive, but this sale helps a little. Also at Amazon.
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Apple iPad Air (2024, 6th gen, 11-inch) for $499 ($100 off): The iPad Air is the Apple tablet we recommend for most people in our buying guide and it earned a high score of 91 in our review. It strikes the best balance between performance, price and features of all slabs in the lineup. It has an M2 chip which is really overkill for casual browsing and gaming, but will ensure that your tablet is compatible with the latest Apple Intelligence tricks and demanding games. Also at Amazon.
The best Black Friday Mac and MacBook deals
Apple held a quiet Mac Week at the tail end of October in which it announced the new desktop M4 Mac mini, the all-in-one M4 iMac and the M4 MacBook Pro laptop. The MacBook Air from back in March is still the model we recommend for most people
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Apple MacBook Air (2024, M3, 13-inch) for $844 ($256 off): Here's a new all-time low on the latest MacBook Air. It's our top pick for the best laptop for most people, and this model has 16GB of RAM built in — double the previous base amount so it can tackle the demands of the burgeoning Apple Intelligence. Also at B&H Photo for $200 off.
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Apple MacBook Air (2022, M2, 13-inch) for $749 ($250 off): The previous MacBook Air has a (still very fast) M2 processor and it's our previous pick for the best overall laptop for most people. This is the 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM. This is a return to an all-time low.
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Apple iMac (2024, M4, 24-inch) for $1,149 ($150 off with coupon): Apple just released the refreshed iMac last month, but now the silver model is already on sale. It has the latest Apple silicon, the M4 system on a chip that gives it a speed boost and enables the new Apple Intelligence features in macOS Sequoia. Also at B&H Photo for $100 off.
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Apple MacBook Pro (2024, M4 Pro, 14-inch) for $1,400 ($199 off): The main update Apple gave to its most powerful laptops is the faster than ever M4 chip. Not much else changed, but that's not a bad thing as the Pros are excellent machines that we recommend to pro users. They have enough power to handle even the most demanding video, audio and any other productivity tasks you can throw at it.
The best Black Friday deals on Apple gear
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Apple AirTags (four-pack) for $73 ($27 off): These are the Bluetooth trackers we recommend if you have an iPhone. They allow you to keep track of your keys, wallet and other belongings using the Find My app and nearly every other nearby iPhone. Note that you'll need an AirTag holder or case to use them with your keys and a new generation is rumored for next year. The record low for the four pack was $70 which we saw earlier this month, this deal is a few dollars more. Also at Walmart and Target.
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Apple Pencil Pro for $99 ($30 off): It's true that you may need a roadmap to help you figure out which stylus is compatible with which iPad. The Pro is the newest Apple Pencil and it'll work with the newest iPad Air and Pro models and adds haptic feedback, squeeze and barrel roll movements to the mix of features. The all-time low was $90, but this is still a decent deal. Also at Amazon.
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Apple Pencil (2nd gen, USB-C) for $69 ($10 off): The USB-C Apple Pencil was released late last year and effectively serves as Apple's "budget" stylus. It works with the widest range of Apple tablets, though not all of them so check before you buy. This is about $4 more than the all-time low. Also at Amazon.
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Apple Pencil tips (4-pack) for $12 ($7 off): Search for Apple Pencil replacement tips and you'll find plenty of third party manufacturers with options available. But this is one of the areas where I think it's best to go with the original manufacturer. I bought these tips and they've served well — I just wish I'd paid $12 instead of $19.
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Apple Magic Mouse (Black) for $80 ($19 off): The black model of Apple's popular mouse has an updated USB-C charging port but, confoundingly, it's still on the bottom where you can't use it while recharging. Still a charge will last for about month and it should reliably connect to any iPad or Mac you own.
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Apple Watch fast charger for $24 ($4 off): If you need to replace an aging Apple Watch charger, this might be the best time to buy. It's a mild discount, but the lowest the official, Apple-made accessory has gone all year.
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Beats Studio Pro for $160 ($189 off): Apple famously paid a healthy sum to acquire Beats around a decade ago, so there may not be a bitten apple on the side, but these are nonetheless Apple products. We gave the Studio Pro headphones a review score of 81 when they came out last year, thanks to improved sound quality. They offer "near-zero" distortion, even at the highest volumes and go for 40 hours on a charge.
Expired Apple Black Friday deals
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Apple Mac mini (2024, M4) for $529 ($70 off) : This is Apple's $599 example of good things, small packages. It's down to $529, which is about $30 more than it went for last week with a coupon, but if that deal doesn't come back, this is still a decent discount on a brand new Mac. The five-inch by five-inch box can tackle some serious workloads and remains the most affordable entry point to accessing Apple's latest silicon. We gave it a solid score of 90 in our review , praising the incredibly fast M4 chip and useful ports. Also at B&H Photo .
Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.