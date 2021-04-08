Discovery+ is the latest streaming service to land on Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes

Comcast is adding yet another streaming service to its Xfinity Flex and X1 set-top boxes. Discovery+ is now available on the streaming-only Flex platform and it'll arrive on X1 boxes in the coming weeks. A subscription to Discovery+ costs $5/month, or $7/month for the ad-free plan.

Along with dozens of originals, Discovery+ has more than 55,000 episodes from across Discovery's portfolio of networks. It includes BBC natural history projects and non-fiction content from A&E, The History Channel and Lifetime.

Also now on Flex and coming to X1 soon are a couple of other subscription-based Discovery apps. Food Network Kitchen includes recipes, instructional videos and cooking classes with Food Network personalities. MotorTrend, meanwhile, is focused on automotive entertainment.

It's not exactly surprising that Comcast has added Discovery+. Xfinity Flex and X1 subscribers have access to a boatload of other streaming apps through their set-top boxes. They include Comcast's own Peacock, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu , Netflix, HBO Max , Paramount+ , Amazon Prime Video, Spotify , Amazon Music, YouTube, Vudu and Pandora.

Subscribing to all of those services on top of having a cable plan would probably be excessive. Still, framing Flex and X1 as convenient hubs for both cable and streaming services is a smart move.