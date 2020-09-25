Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: Our Apple Watch SE review and Microsoft buys Bethesda

    This week started with some of the biggest news of the year.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    1h ago
    This week, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into Microsoft’s massive (and surprising!) acquisition of Bethesda, and all of the other ZeniMax Media studios. Also, Cherlynn talks about her experience with the Apple Watch SE — is it enough to tempt her away from Android?

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    podcast, Bethesda, Apple Watch SE, engadgetpodcast, Microsoft, theengadgetpodcast, news, gear, gaming
